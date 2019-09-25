Western Illinois finds new baseball coach in Andy Pascoe

The Western Illinois University Baseball team looks forward to a new era under new leadership. After hiring new Athletic Director, Danielle Suprenant, the Athletics Communications department continues forward with another new face for the baseball team. Andy Pascoe will become the seventh named head coach in program history.

The young coach is coming from Butler University, coaching the Bulldogs as an assistant for three straight years. In his second year, Pascoe’s team went to the Big East Tournament for the first time in school history. Pascoe highlighted a volatile offense that blasted bombs out of the park, tripling the teams home run total in his first two seasons. Butler is coming off a .500 season going 26-26 with a 6-11 in conference record.

Pascoe’s playing days ended after he graduated from University of Evansville in 2010. He played a number of positions including catcher, first base, outfield and designated hitter. He never played professionally, but as an assistant at Evansville for four years he saw seven MLB draft selections, and four all-American players.

In an interview with Pascoe for Goleathernecks.com, Suprenant said, “It was very evident that Andy has a great sense of drive and passion for helping student-athletes succeed both on and off the field. He brings a wealth of coaching and recruiting experience, which will allow him to make an immediate impact on the program. I look forward to watching the program grow under his leadership.”

Pascoe is looking to take Western far into the future, “I am very excited and grateful about this opportunity to become the next head coach at Western Illinois,” Pascoe said. “I know Ryan Brownlee well and have the utmost respect for him and what he has done at WIU; he has established a strong foundation and culture for this program. It is exciting not only to lead this program but also to be a part of an athletic department that is close-knit and family-oriented.”

Ryan Brownlee will no longer be handling coaching duties at Western Illinois University. Brownlee was hired in 2012 and has a record of 128-232. The Leathernecks are coming off a season with a losing record of 22-31, but a winning conference record of 16-14. The team lost both games in The Summit League tournament last year.

Pascoe believes his previous coaching experience will help him lead here at Western, stating, “I cannot thank Dave Schrage and the rest of Butler staff enough for what they have done for me the last three years, as well as the players that I had the opportunity to coach at Butler and at the University of Evansville. I appreciate how Schrage and Wes Carroll have prepared me for this next stage in my coaching career.”

The baseball team has two preseason games scheduled for the fall of 2019 against the University of Illinois State Redbirds and Heartland Community College this upcoming weekend. The game is in Macomb and the first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.