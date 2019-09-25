Bears D forces five turnovers in MNF win

Although the Chicago Bears won last week’s game against the Denver Broncos with a last second field goal kick by Eddy Piniero, there were still questions about whether Mitchell Trubisky can lead the Bears offense.

In the first two games, Trubisky threw zero touchdowns. He made a statement Monday night against the Washington Redskins. Trubisky picked apart the Redskins 26th ranked defense on 25 for 31, passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns. All three touchdowns connected with receiver Taylor Gabriel, all in the first half. Gabriel joined Mike Ditka as the only Bears receiver with three touchdowns in the first half.

The biggest play of the game was third and 17 with 49 seconds on the clock until halftime. Trubisky scrambled in the pocket, looking for an open receiver until he threw a 36-yard bomb to Gabriel for a touchdown. The referee said Gabriel was out of bounds, but after looking at the replay, the referee confirmed that it was a touchdown. Gabriel finished the game with six catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

One of the biggest questions pertaining to the Bears’ defense going into this season, is will they be able to create turnovers under Chuck Pagano defense? Last season under Vic Fangio’s defense, the Bears’ defense had 22 interceptions. This season, the Bears have four interceptions, Kyle Fuller and HaHa Clinton Dix have two a piece. Dix showed up and showed out against his former team. He had nine tackles and two interceptions, one scored for a touchdown. Fuller also caught an interception as well. The Bears’ front seven attacked Redskins 22nd ranked offense, sacking Redskins quarterback Case Keenum four times. Bears linebacker Kahlil Mack had two of those four sacks. Bears’ defense also did a great job stopping the run, holding Redskins running back Adrian Peterson to only 37 yards on 12 carries. The longest run was for seven yards.

Although it was a sure win against Washington, there are still some things the Bears have to work on, mostly on the offensive side of the ball. A poor defensive performance by the Redskins should’ve had the Bears up more than 16 points. Trubisky missed a lot of wide open receivers and he overthrew some receivers in the second half. Redskins had an opportunity to come back at one point in the game in the fourth quarter. It was 4th and 1 with seven minutes and nine seconds on the clock. Keenum tried reaching over the line for the first down, but the ball was slapped out of his hand by Danny Trevathan, recovered by Eddie Jackson. That changed the momentum of the game and it was over from there. Bears running back David Montgomery had a couple good runs, setting the team up for a field goal kick by Eddy Piniero, putting the game away for good.

Look out for another dominating performance by the Bears’ defense next week against division rival Minnesota Vikings 15th ranked offense. Also, look out for another promising performance by Trubisky and the Bears offense. Bears play Vikings at Soldier Field at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.