Women’s golf continues fall season

Early this week, the Leatherneck women’s golf team embarked on their third journey of the fall season, this time to compete in the MVC Fall Preview hosted by the University of Northern Iowa. This trip was a little closer to home than the team has grown accustomed to, being the event took place in Burlington, Iowa, about an hour away from Western’s campus. The Purple and Gold looked to improve on their last time out, where the team placed 10th at the Cardinal Classic in Yorktown, Ind.

The event held at Spirit Hollow Golf Course was a two-day event, taking place on Monday and Tuesday. For the Leathernecks, they would roll out a young but familiar starting lineup featuring freshmen Natalie Hooper and Katie Tanner, junior Katy Schmitt, senior Cassidy Jurkaites and sophomore Abby Gault. Adriana Garcia Martin was also slotted-in to compete in the event, instead participating as an individual. Both freshmen linksmen Hooper and Tanner have been impressive early-on in their collegiate careers, looking to keep their momentum building into Monday’s action.

Placing amongst the top of the scoreboard would prove to be no easy task for the lady Leathernecks. In this one, Western was notably going against Butler and Drake University, two of the top-100 women’s golf programs in the country heading into the season as ranked by ncsasports.org. Aside from those two schools, Western’s competition entailed Northern Iowa, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Green Bay, Creighton, Bradley, Illinois State, Indiana State, Omaha, Evansville, Valparaiso and Loyola.

The three-round tournament opened on Monday at 8 a.m. via shotgun format, where each team would play 36 holes (two rounds) with the concluding round taking place on Tuesday. Jurkaites appeared ready to set the tone for the Purple and Gold in the early-going, turning in the team’s best score on Monday by notching a 76 in the opening round to give herself a 155 (+11) total on the day. Next in line came Gault and Schmitt, who battled their way to scores of 166 (+22) and 171 (+27) after each shot an 81 in the first round.

As good as they’d previously been on the young season, both Hooper and Tanner had a tough time finding their footing early in the event. A positive was that Hooper stayed consistent in each round, earning the team’s third-best score, 168 (+24). Tanner was another player who improved greatly in the second round, bettering her score by 11 strokes to give her a 173 (+29) finish. Concluding action was Garcia Martin, who also came back from a rough first round, ended the day with a 182 (+38) after cutting a whopping 14 strokes from her first go-around.

As a team, the Leathernecks combined for a score of 651 on the day, which tied for 11th-place among the 15 competing programs. Head coach (and Director of Golf) Lia Biehl Lukkarinen acknowledged after Day one of the event that there were things her team wasn’t fully prepared for, including both the physical and mental rigors of a long, 36-hole day.

“We struggled some with fatigue and getting out of the rough today,” said Lukkarinen. “Cassidy had a solid day. We will focus on target selection and commitment tomorrow.”

The team as a whole will look to better their mark in the final round of play to work their way back up the tournament’s standings. Afterwards, Western will have nearly two weeks to hone their approach before traveling to Indianapolis on Oct. 7 to compete in the Butler Fall Invitational.