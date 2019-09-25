Some people don’t relate to music like others do

The idea of music, I think, sometimes goes over the head of some people. When I look at music, I see it as a way to express yourself.

Music to me takes my mind off of everything. Music makes all things in life seem so simple. I consider myself a music enthusiast, meaning I like to listen to music regardless of genre or who made it. I just like good music, and if a song is good, I am going to listen to it.

My favorite kind of music is R&B and pop. I love to listen to people who can really sing. I sit there and listen and try to get the message they are trying to tell us. I also love listening to people who can hit the high notes and sing with a sort of loud vibe. The male artist that I find myself listening to is The Weeknd. I listen to him the most because I feel like his voice is one of the best ones out there. He also sings about so many different things in which we all can relate. He sings about everyday issues that people deal with and it makes us feel like we’re not alone. Another person that I find myself listening to is the artist Miguel. He, just like the The Weeknd, has a great voice. He hits the high notes and the music just flows. When I look at these two artists’ music, I feel like it can bring the best out of you when you listen to it.

The music that these people make puts you in a good mood. The female artist that I like to listen to the most is Rihanna. She has put out album after album and I feel like each project is great. I also think listening to her improves my mood. Singing along with her is a very fun thing to do. Another female artist that I like to listen to is Ariana Grande. I feel like she brings out the happiness in everyone. Grande has also had a lot of real life issues that she has had to deal with and we are able to relate to them. She has had deaths in her family and suffered from different types of personal issues. She is like us, and I feel like we can live through and relate to her.

Music is everything to me. I love listening to it and singing along. Music really is a

beautiful thing.