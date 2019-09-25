Depression is no joking matter

Going through college can be hard, let alone doing it while mourning the loss of a loved one or friend.

Depression is one thing, but losing someone to suicide is even harder. Some people act like people choose to be depressed. A horrible outcome of this disease is suicide, and people wanting to attempt it is clearly a cry for help. This ultimate decision is a real possibility and sometimes it may never get easier for those who are left to grieve. When someone commits suicide, they think that is the only option they have left and they’re not thinking about everyone else. At the end of the day, you’re supposed to live for yourself, not for other people. If you cannot find happiness within yourself, some people might not see a point in living.

Suicide is never the answer to some and the only answer to others. When someone feels this way and they express it, someone should not ignore it and try to help people that need it. Some people say they will kill themselves as a joke, but a lot of the time they might not be joking. No matter what side of the opinion that someone can be on, it is a fact that people do this type of thing. Not everyone grieves the same and not everyone may even know the person who does it personally, but it can still hurt them. Some days can be better than others, but that doesn’t mean the depression just goes away. It’s especially difficult because you have to deal with school and your grieving process. There’s counseling and a lot of support groups on most campuses, but that does not always help. This is different from typical depression because that person is gone forever and they’re not coming back.

For depression and things like that, sometimes it comes and goes, but a death is permanent which can be very hard on some people, especially when it’s a death that wasn’t supposed to happen. Not everyone recovers from the grieving process either and it can become very dangerous. Suicide is not selfish in any way because that person can finally be at peace, but it does hurt the people who still have to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy. It’s always sadder when people blame themselves for the death and they think there was more that could have been done. Yes, sometimes there is more that people can do, but sometimes people are just consumed in their depressive state and that has nothing to do with everyone else. Some people also might be getting a lot of help and something could go wrong that throws off their day and they can just end it all. No one knows what everyone is going through exactly, so it’s hard to say. What is evident is that it is hard figuring out those coping skills to get through the end of school. It may seem impossible and it might be, but it may also be possible to live through the pain.

Depression is very real and something that people should take more seriously before it’s too late.