Introducing the new 5G network

When you power on your device, the first thing you expect it to do is turn on. When you open your browser and search for something, you also assume it will work. This means that your connection needs to work well enough to send a request to the towers and receive the information. This is where network technology comes into play with wireless technology.

Now most of us have heard of 4G, but many of us do not know what that means. The G stands for generation and currently, we are on the fourth, but five is coming very soon.

What is special about 5G? Is it just another data transmission speed? Well not exactly, because previous generations have required us to expand our infrastructure. By increasing infrastructure for new technology, rural areas fall behind drastically. To make matters worse, new generations typically leave the previous generation in the dust.

Although 5G will have non-standalone networks or NSA for short. This will allow for phones to have 4G capabilities and greater speeds with 5G. The way 5G works when it is used alone is connecting through cell sites through a wired or wireless connection. The difference is the wavelengths in which 5G can get up to, which is how we get the fast speeds.

Thanks to better encoding, 5G can perform better than its predecessors. Most consumers will see an increase in downloads or streaming speeds. When dealing with heavy analytic situations, it is important that the computer can receive data as quickly as possible to avoid shutdowns.

Virtual reality has a lot to gain from increased speeds to ensure the customer has a seamless experience. Lag is one of the biggest reasons people get motion sickness or feel disconnected from the experience. Autonomous cars also need to have high speeds to navigate the roads and avoid breaking the law or injuring someone.

All of this sounds amazing, so why are we not putting all of our effort into it? That is because right now, it is not worth it. Whenever we introduce another generation, we never completely utilize the previous generation to its full potential.

This type of progression makes it harder to improve in the long run because we always must use the resources we start with. Meaning, if we stop improving one generation, the next generation is going to have to replace and be halted by the predecessor. This is exactly what happened with telephone post.

Eventually, we gained the technology to use fiber optics and send information faster than post. So instead of improving the current infrastructure, we advanced right away, wasting billions of dollars on new equipment and destruction of the old equipment.

If that dOES not sound bad enough, only urban areas could afford to pay and destroy the old technology, so the reach of the new technology was now limited. Therefore, when we do tasks in rural areas, technology has a problem.

5G is inevitable, but we can still do a lot with the other four generations we have right now, which is why we should slow down. The old saying slow and steady wins the race holds true even in the battle of high speeds.