Cheerleaders begin annual fundraiser

The Western Illinois University Cheerleading program is starting their annual fundraising campaign Paint the Town Purple. The athletes are offering their services to paint a large purple W on the driveway of Macomb and Western community members’ driveways.

The past six years, the program has used this as their primary form of raising money for cheer gear and/or travel costs. People have the opportunity to have Rocky in attendance as well. Each paint project costs $25 and is non-refundable. In addition to this, cheerleaders and Rocky reserve the right to walk away from any project that they deem unsafe or harmful to those in attendance.

“We love to have the community’s ongoing support,” junior captain Allison Young said. “We spend a lot of time preparing for games and different appearances so it is rewarding when we see people that want to support us in all that we do for the community. It is also so much fun getting to know Leatherneck fans all across Macomb. We often times get to hear people’s stories as to why they landed in Leatherneck Country and it is fun to be able to bond with so many Western Fans.”

To request a painted W on your driveway, customers are encouraged to log on to goleathernecks.com and fill out the interest form with the information requested. A Western staff member will then reach out to the customer to verify the receipt of the form and schedule a time to complete the paint project. Customers are required to ensure a clean driveway area where the W will be painted in addition to making sure someone is present at the time of the painting.

All requests are considered on an individual basis and all services are subject to the approval of Western. If anyone has questions, they are encouraged to email Denise Cremer, Western’s Head Cheerleading Coach at cheerleading@wiu.edu.