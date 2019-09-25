Western Illinois University celebrates Founder’s Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gallery | 3 Photos WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE Western Illinois University celebrated Founder's Day on the Sherman Hall lawn Monday afternoon to commemorate the history of our institution.

Western Illinois University held their 26th annual Founder’s Day celebration on the Sherman Hall lawn Monday afternoon.

In 1899, a bill to establish Western Illinois State Normal School was passed by the state legislature. In 1900, Macomb, Ill. was selected as the location for the new institution. In the fall of 1902, Western’s 13 original faculty members welcomed the first 229 students to walk the halls of the newly chartered university with a two hour ceremony.

“On the morning of September 23, 1902, Ed DeCamp, then a young man, strolled purposefully to the front door of what is now called Sherman Hall,” Acting President Martin Abraham said. “In his hands, he carried a simple yet treasured family heirloom. A hand bell, that had been used by his mother some years before when she had been a country school teacher. He shook it vigorously, calling into session and into being, the first of many generations of students to be taught at the new school.”

Abraham then introduced Lana Myers. Meyers is a retired University employee who served 32 years at Western. Myers stood and rang the same bell her grandfather rang to call students to that first day of classes all that time ago, followed by a round of applause by those in attendance.

“The women founders brought not only skill and talent to their work, but they also contributed life defining dedication to the institution,” Polly Radosh, Board of Trustees Chair said. “For all of the history of Western, an underlying theme of commitment and dedication has propelled the institution to numerous changes. Faculty and staff, alumni and the community, have remained committed to the unique and ever evolving mission

of Western.”

Radosh continued to speak on how our faculty, staff and retired alumni have done their part to continued to stay involved within the institution and how dedicated they are to continue working towards the betterment of the institution.

City of Macomb Mayor Mike Inman also spoke on how grateful the community and Western members are for the home we call Western.

“Now more than ever we understand and appreciate the value that this institution brings to this community and to this region,” Inman said. “We commemorate that and we celebrate it wholeheartedly.”

Abraham reiterated that on this special occasion, it is important to reflect on the founding of our great institution with a rich history. He spoke about the 117 years Western has spent successfully educating students and a network of over 140,000 alumni who are proud to call themselves Leathernecks.

He continued by expressing how he learns more ever day as he makes his way around campus. Whether that be through faculty and staff about what they’re doing to support students, or through student interactions about why they chose to make Western their home.

“We are building on our proud history to ensure many more centuries of success for our students,” Abraham said. “And we are looking forward to an exciting future. I look forward to that continued success and exciting future.”