The (somewhat) Impossible Whopper

Upon entering the Union last week, I quickly realized that any chance of satisfying my desire for Chick-fil-A was long lost. Being close to dinner, the line for Chick-fil-A was far too long for my impatient brain to handle. Glancing around at my other options for food, my eyes fell upon the almost nonexistent line at Burger King. Better still, when browsing through the menu, my eyes fell upon the “Impossible Whopper.”

I had heard about the Impossible Whopper from both the media and some family who had tried it. The idea of a Whopper made from vegetables and soy tasting exactly like a traditional beef Whopper had me intrigued. Don’t get me wrong, I’m by no means a vegetarian. However, I do strongly believe in the importance of reducing our meat consumption for personal and environmental health benefits. Thus, I needed to taste the sandwich for myself and determine if it was as great as the hype led it to be.

After ordering and receiving my sandwich, I sat down and took a long glance at it. The sandwich itself looked almost identical to the traditional one, save for the lighter color of the patty. Bringing the sandwich to my lips, I took a big bite and amazingly it tasted just like a regular Whopper! Not only was the taste of the sandwich almost identical, but its texture was spot on as well. They had done it! As I savored the rest of my meal, I felt excited about how these alternative patties could impact society. But as I learned more about the Impossible Whopper, some of its lusters began to fade.

The first troubling detail I noticed was that the “Impossible Whopper” actually costed more than a regular one. Now, I know that an extra dollar in the grand scheme of things isn’t much, but why is there a difference at all? The sandwiches are the exact same size and come with the exact same toppings. So, the only real difference is the burger itself. How can vegetables and soy (things that we feed our animals) cost more than the animals themselves? The difference in costs could be due to the concept of economy of scale or expensive production processes. If either of these two reasons is the cause, there is hope that costs will go down as demand increases and production research improves efficiency.

A third (and more disturbing) possibility is that either Burger King or Impossible Foods (the company making the beefless patties) are intentionally raising the price because they can market the product as “vegetarian” or “healthy.” It still baffles me that U.S. citizens often have to pay more for foods that are considered “low-fat,” “fresh,” “organic” or “healthy.” Access to quality, healthful foods should not be restricted from those with low socioeconomic status simply to increase the profits of corporations. Healthful foods should be the standard, not a luxury.

The second concerning realization was that the “Impossible Whopper” wasn’t as healthy as I thought it would be. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised that a sandwich designed to taste like the original Whopper would come with similar health risks. Switching to a beefless burger does provide some major benefits, namely a high reduction of cholesterol and elimination of trans fats, but it still presents some major health concerns. The amount of sodium in the Impossible Whopper is higher than the traditional ones and contains 72 percent of the American Heart Association’s (ADA) ideal salt intake per day. That’s almost three fourths of one’s daily limit just from the sandwich itself (with French fries it’s over 100 percent). This is very concerning, as high salt intake is a major contributor to high blood pressure and heart disease. The Impossible Whopper also has almost identical levels of saturated fats as the traditional Whopper. It contains 11 grams of saturated fat, which is 84 percent of the daily suggested value (ADA suggests 13 g). As high levels of saturated fat are also associated with higher risks of heart disease, the Impossible Whopper is not a heart friendly choice.

After reviewing the previous points, I would motion for a change to the sandwich’s name. The “Amazing” or “Incredible” Whopper would seem to be a more appropriate choice. It acknowledges the accomplishment of making a meatless patty taste like the original but doesn’t over-embellish it. Give me a sandwich that tastes as savory as a Whopper, is inexpensive and is relatively healthy and I will concede the title of “Impossible.