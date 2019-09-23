Community rallies for the Fallen Soldier 5K

September 23, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Camp Randall: A Premier Destination
September 23, 2019
Volleyball swept at Tennessee Tech Tournament
Seinfeld’s Final Bow
Is Pokémon heading in a different direction?
The Jonas Brothers are “Burnin’ Up” America
Western Courier
News
Student Government passes legislation
Leathernecks honor and support local Miracle Kid at Saturday’s football game
Western Illinois Football seeks first win of the season
Acting President and Interim Vice President for Student Services answer students questions
Western is awarded $10 million for agriculture research
5K honors Fallen Soldiers and Alumni through scholarships
UUB 2nd annual BBQ cook off
Senators aren’t appointed, holds up business
Students reflect on summer of service
Town and Gown is schedueld to kick off Homecoming
The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.