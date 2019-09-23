Student Government passes legislation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Following the guest speakers, Acting President Martin Abhram and Interim Vice President of Student Services John Smith, on Tuesday’s Student Government Association meeting, regular business was conducted in the University Union Capital room.

Because quorum was not met the week prior, there were many appointments and bills that needed to be voted on. Along with the cabinet appointments of Ryan Homer, Kyle Ramlow and Alexis Williams-White to the positions of Director of Student Services, Attorney General and Director of Outreach, respectively, two students were appointed to CSAF, the Council on Student Activities Funds.

Marc Ramirez and Kyle Ramlow were both appointed to the committee by Chief of Staff Rachel Greene.

“These students are genuinely interested in making the student voice heard,” Greene said. “They are both reliable, punctual and passionate about opportunities for student involvement.”

These appointments were especially necessary because there needs to be student representation on this committee in order for it to meet quorum, meaning it can make decisions on student funding. CSAF is a group of six students and three faculty members who make decisions regarding allocations of the student activity fees.

Along with the appointments, a bill was passed to make a statement in support of the homecoming committee’s decision to make royalty gender neutral. Additionally, Student Body President Colton Markey announced that the SGA Scholarship was live on Purple Post.

Each year, the Student Government Association of Western Illinois University sponsors scholarships for deserving, involved and academically gifted students. The SGA scholarship is a $400 monetary award which is given to two students each semester. In order to receive the award, students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.8, be in good judicial standing with the University, not be involved as a current member of SGA, complete the PurplePost application, answer a personal essay question and upload your current resume.