Men’s soccer seeks first win of the season on the road at UMKC

This week, the men’s soccer Fighting Leathernecks are heading down to Durwood Stadium in Kansas City, MO to square off against the University of Missouri-Kansas City Roos for their seventh regular season match of the year. The last meeting of the two teams was two years ago on Sept. 16, 2017. The Fighting Leathernecks edged out a 3-2 victory over the KC Roos.

Both teams are searching for their first win with Western at 0-6 and KC at 0-3. Interestingly enough, both teams are coming off of a 0-1 loss against Drake University. Based on that identical outcome and the closeness of the last meeting between these two teams, this promises to be an evenly-matched and intense game.

The aforementioned last match for the Leathernecks did not go so well. The hard-fought loss had Drake putting up 16 shots and limiting Western to only six. While Drake was able to capitalize on one, Western was unable to put up any points. The match did, however, showcase star goalkeeper Tim Trilk who had eight saves, putting him only three saves away from reaching No. 10 in all-time saves.

Similarly in KC’s match versus Drake, the Roos were limited to four shots against Drake’s 15, only one of which was capitalized on. This forced KC’s senior goalkeeper Filippo Errico to put up a personal season high of five saves.

For this match on the side of the Fighting Leathernecks, goal leader Mitchell Moynihan will be looking for his third goal of the season to add to the team’s six total goals they have accumulated this season. Nationally-ranked goalkeeper Trilk (111th in NCAA Div. I) will also be seeking to make some saves to boost his strong .714 save rate and keep his goals allowed at 16.

On the other side of the field, the KC Roos will be led by freshman defender Donnell Gilyard who has played every minute so far this season and played a crucial role last week in keeping the Drake Bulldogs to only one goal. If the Leatherneck offense can finesse past the precocious freshman, they will have to kick some accurate shots on goal to get past the Roos goalkeeper Errico, who once again is coming off a personal best performance from last week. Offensively for the Roos, they are looking for their first true offensive goal as they have only scored one goal this season and it was in their first match against Oral Roberts on a penalty kick off of the foot of David Ray-Campoy.

It is crucial that our Fighting Leathernecks gain some momentum in this match as they have a very difficult match at home where they will attempt to knock off the currently undefeated Missouri State Bears (5-0) next week on Thursday the 26th. Additionally, the KC Roos will stay at home for their next match on the 24th against our friends down south, Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville, who currently stand at a .500 win percentage with a record of 2-2-1.

