Look deeper into #MeToo

Countless celebrities have had their names dragged through the mud since the start of the Me Too movement and the Time’s Up movement.

Some of the accusations that came to light were truly shocking in the beginning, the most noticeable one being Harvey Weinstein. People began to realize that powerful men in all walks of life have been been abusing or committing violent and/or shameful acts towards women. Enough women came forward and shared their stories to put the perpetrators behind bars and to seek justice for the women who were involved in such incidents.

With each new story released, people began to wonder who else was acting inappropriately in the spotlight, and in their own lives. Maybe Jim from The Office was being too handsy, and the boss made inappropriate comments here and there. Women were less afraid to speak up against males in their lives, knowing that the Believe Women section of the Me Too movement was powerful. So those women got their justice, too.

As the years have progressed, less horrifying stories came out and it seemed like the movement was no longer at its peak. Some women during the course of the movement have made false allegations against men, hoping to strip them of their titles and positions, fabricating stories for their own personal gain. A movement meant to help abuse survivors had become entangled with lies.

As a woman myself, the Me Too movement and the cancel culture that followed made me ask, should we believe all women? I am not discrediting the women that have come forwards and have shared the truth regarding their situations; the majority of people who have joined the movement have told the truth. But, a small percentage have been untruthful with their stories that they share, hoping to gain support and ruin a man’s life. They have played the system for their own gain. They don’t get called out on their behavior and are even praised for being “brave” when the evidence laid forth does not add up.

In a battle of he-said she-said these days, it clearly goes in the woman’s favor. Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence and people immediately jumped to her aid, not looking at the facts presented to them because she was a woman, and women need to “stick together,” even if they are lying. Johnny Depp was later found out as an abuse victim, and Amber Heard was the perpetrator. She ruined his reputation just because she could and she knew she would have women on her side, regardless of the evidence presented.

The Me Too movement has changed since its founding, and not all of it for the better. Before accusations are made and people are in a rush to pick sides, look at all the facts presented to you and make the logical decision. The man is not always guilty and the woman is not always innocent. Look at each case on an individual basis and ask yourself: does this seem right?