Let’s get more fans in the stands

Nothing boosts a college athletics team’s spirits like bleachers full of cheering fans, but sometimes filling those seats can be hard. As a college athlete at Western, here are a few ways that I think could increase the attendance at our sporting events and prove that being part of the student section could be some of the best moments of your life.

The first question you should ask is whether the students and community actually know that there are athletic events going on. Most likely, if the student body has to resort to an online schedule to see when these events are going on, they’re less likely to attend. If we were to announce the date and times of games on a reader board or have flyers plastered on the walls, more students would attend. Also, I think that all professors should have a list of all sporting events of the current week on their projector for the first 2-3 minutes of class each day. Bringing awareness to these events would drastically increase the attendance.

Another way to increase attendance at sporting events would be to have an incentive. When students hear that there are free t-shirts or food deals provided to the first 100 students to get into a game, they have an extra incentive to go. Who doesn’t want a free shirt or food? After attending a game, the hope is that the excitement of the team’s performance will keep them coming back in the future with no incentive needed.

As a student athlete, looking into the stands and seeing them filled is one of the best feelings. Knowing that we have the support from the school and community increases athletes’ performances. The pressure is on the athletes; they don’t want to let down the team or the people in the stands, which makes them push a little harder to ensure that they are making their fans’ time worthwhile. Also, for an opposing team, seeing the stands crowded is intimidating and might have an effect on their performance as well. It’s one thing to show up to the game, but to actually be interactive in the stands is more important to the athletes and team as a whole. When a player makes a huge play, we want everyone to be on their feet yelling.

One of the main things that I noticed about my first game at Western was that there isn’t a student section. I remember back in high school when our student section would take up a fourth of the fan population. Everyone was on their feet the whole game, yelling, screaming, chanting, etc., whatever it took to get into the other team’s heads and hype up our own players. I think that is what Western is missing. We need to get more students out to our games and start a student section that is active in the stands. Even though I was an athlete in high school, I still attended other sporting events and would be part of the student section, and those were some of the best moments of my life.

The student body needs to be more involved in sporting events; those moments could be some of the best moments of your life, and some that you will never forget.