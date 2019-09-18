Men’s golf finishes in three-way tie for 10th at first tournament

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University men’s golf team took part in their first golf tournament of the year in Charleston, Indiana. The team started off the season playing in the Crusader Classic, and they had plenty to work on after day one of the tournament.

After the first round of the tournament, the Leathernecks shot a 36-hole score of 603. Strong showings from Kyle Irlbacker and Cameron Karney kept the team together, but was not enough to get the Leathernecks in the front of the path. They sat tied in ninth place after day one and in command with a huge lead was Wright State. They shot a combined score of 567.

In the individual competition, all eyes were on Irlbacker. He shot a 144 over 36 holes, which was good enough to be placed just outside the top-10 in 11th place. Karney shot an impressive 71 on the second round of the day after a shaky first round to end the first day with a combined score of 149.

The Western Illinois golf team went back in action Tuesday to close out the tournament, and looked to climb the leaderboard before the tournament concluded. It was Irlbacker, again on Tuesday who turned in a stellar performance. The senior leader shot one under par to cement his spot in 11th place. In his first tournament at the Division-I level, Kolby Chup shot a combined score of 241, which was good for a +25. As a team, the Leathernecks ended the Crusader Collegiate with a combined score of 901. The Purple and Gold finished in a three-way tie for 10th place while Wright State won the event, shooting a team score of 853. Western’s next tournament will be the Derek Dolenc Invitational in Madison, Ill. on Sept. 23.

Twitter: breidytv