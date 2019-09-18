It’s time for China to realize its influence

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When President Donald Trump ran for office in the 2016 election, one of his many criticisms was the relationship between the United States and China. Trump would constantly criticize the way China manipulated its currency, was involved in intellectual property theft against U.S. products and engaged in unfair trading practices.

From then on, Washington and Beijing would reply in an exchange of tariff increases from products pertaining to agriculture and computer software. China has been a key trading partner to the U.S. for over a decade; its rise in the global market has had a significant effect in modern times, but some people are starting to view the country as more of an adversary.

From an economic standpoint, the increase in China’s influence will be felt immensely in international relations. According to Chinese estimates, China is expected to be an economic superpower by 2035, surpassing the United States.

One reason this makes it increasingly difficult for other nations is the fact that China still regards itself as a developing country. In October 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China was both “strong” and “great” 26 times, but still regarded China as “the world’s largest developing country.”

This approach by China draws countless criticism from countries like the U.S., who complain that the Chinese government makes it increasingly difficult to be partners with such limited and controlled markets and high tariffs; this results in the U.S. having large deficits in imports. As a result, the Trump administration has retaliated against China’s practices by increasing tariffs on their behalf, to the dismay of China.

China’s unwillingness to accept the responsibility as being the second largest global economy by refusing to allow more access to their markets only negatively affects nations who are denied such production capabilities that China is unwilling to share.