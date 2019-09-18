Make mental health your first priority

The concept of mental health needs to be taken more seriously. There have been multiple occasions where friends of mine and I’m sure friends of yours have dropped out of school or quit something due to issues with their mental health.

Our mental health should also come first in the sense that if we are doing something that is stressing us out past our limits, we need to reconsider the thing that we are doing. There are many things that I think people can do to help deal with mental health issues as well as stress.

The first thing that we can do to help with these issues is to simply talk to someone. I feel like sitting down and talking to somebody can help get a lot off your chest. Also, if you are sitting down and talking to someone who is qualified and knows what they are talking about, they can give you suggestions and help you through your issues.

The next thing people can do to help with mental health and stress is to step back and do things that they love to do. For example, if you are stressing over school, a relationship or whatever it may be, sometimes it is good to take a step back and do something fun like going to the pool, going to the gym, etc.

Another thing that can help with mental help is simply thinking positive. If you walk around all day thinking negatively, frowning and giving off bad energy, that will affect you and your day. Also, not only people with mental health and high stress issues, but people in general need to eat better. We need to educate ourselves in nutrition so that we can fuel our bodies with the right things in order to function on a daily basis. Eating better will not only have us feeling better, but it will also have us looking better. I feel all of these things build on each other in the sense that if you eat better and consistently exercise, you will feel better. If you feel better, your confidence will be higher as well as your self-esteem.

The last and final thing that I think you can do to deal with mental health is to write. I’ve seen many times that keeping a journal and writing down your thoughts as well as how your day went can keep you on the right track and happy. We need to be aware of our mental health status because it can lead to too much stress for us to handle.

If you are struggling with something, do not keep it to yourself. Talking to someone can be very beneficial to you and will help you in the long run. Last, if you know someone who is struggling with this topic, you should make it your duty to step in and get them help. We never know what someone is going through so we should never judge someone or make fun of them because they struggle with certain things in life.