Dress to impress

Regardless of what your major is or the career you go into, at some point you are going to need a job, which is why practicing how to make a resume can be essential to getting a job. However, a resume can only get you into the door. The interview is what decides whether or not you get the job.

This means that preparing for the interview is very important. Most people will practice what they will say and how they will get to the interview, which is good. Few people prepare what they are going to wear for the interview, which is critical to an employer.

This is because you can tell a lot about a person by the way they dress. If you come to an interview in street clothes, you will be lucky if you even get in the building. Dress clothes are a necessity. Even after you have gotten the clothes you need to wear, it is important to avoid certain colors or styles to avoid unnecessary attention to yourself.

Having the correct clothes is important, but you also must avoid overdressing for the situation. If your meeting allows for “business casual” clothing, you may have more restrictions than you think. You may be overdressing if you wear a suit, vest, suspenders, high heels or a skirt.

Casual clothing can be harder to do correctly because you can overdress or underdress very easily. This just means that simplicity will be your best friend in this situation. In a casual interview, it is best to go with a polo and khakis. This allows you to look professional and not waste time thinking about the numerous options you have to choose from for a casual interview.

If you do well in the interview, the first thing to do is thank the employer for their time. After you do this you may have to wait for a call back. When you do get a call back, employers usually take you around the facility to help you understand where you will possibly work.

Even though it is not an interview, it is important to still wear attire similar to what you wore during your interview. This can show consistency and that you can blend in with the personnel they already have. Think about it like this: if you show up to your potential job looking like you do not work there, people will treat and look at you like that.

The point of the interview and visit is to see how compatible you are with the company and how compatible the company is with you. This means that anything that draws unnecessary attention to yourself will only hurt your chances and overshadow the accomplishments you listed in your resume and spoke about in your interview.

Jobs are getting increasingly competitive, meaning that employers are going to look at candidates closer than ever. It may seem silly or even paranoid, but failing to do these things can be the difference between you and another candidate.