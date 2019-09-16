Men’s soccer comeback falls short 3-2 against Northwestern; turns attention towards Drake

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Men’s soccer looks to gain its first win against the Drake University Bulldogs this Tuesday. The 0-5 Leathernecks fell to Northwestern University last time out as the disappointing start to the season continues.

Head coach Eric Johnson cannot seem to fix the defensive issues that have plagued the Purple and Gold this season. In all five contests, the Leathernecks have given up three goals to the opponent. The team has yet to see a lead in a single game so far.

The next matchup does not look fruitful for Western, as last year the Bulldogs won 4-0. Drake sits at 2-3 on the year with wins over University of Nevada at Las Vegas and Western’s next opponent, the Kansas City Roos. Drake also played Milwaukee University earlier in the year, falling to 2-0. The Leathernecks lost to Milwaukee 2-3 in the season opener.

Coming off a huge performance, Western will look to Mitchell Moynihan. After not playing his sophomore season, Moynihan has tallied two shots on goal and one in the back of the net. Perhaps he can ride the momentum to help turn the tide for the Purple and Gold.

Eric Ferrer also logged one goal against Northwestern University; the transfer from UMKC is from Barcelona. His first goal in the season for the newcomer came on his second start of the season. He will look to carry that momentum into the next two games against Drake and his former team.

Last time out the Bulldogs took on UMKC at home and won 1-0. The winning goal came in the 56th minute from junior forward Leroy Enzugusi. The star player for the Bulldogs is coming off a 2018 campaign where he led the team in eight goals and 17 points. He has 18 shots and two goals so far in the year.

Enzugusi is the player to watch for the Bulldogs. Named to the Missouri Valley Conference all-first team last year, he has proven himself one of the best. He won offensive player of the week award just once last year and is hoping to improve that number this year.

The Leathernecks seem to be missing a key defensive piece. As Jamison Kozar graduated last year, the backline has had issues keeping straight. There is only one senior defensive player that starts for Western, Christian Junna. Junna was a transfer last year from Illinois Central College. He started 15 games last year and has started all five this year.

To fix the problems, it will start there. The defensive side of the ball. Allowing three goals a game is a recipe for disaster for the ‘Necks and their focal point is obvious. Stop the offense. The Leathernecks do not seem to have a problem on offense, finding goals in all but one contest this year.

As the winless season continues, the team is looking to turn things around Tuesday night against the Bulldogs. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at John Mackenzie Alumni Field.