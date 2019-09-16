Suicide Squad cast announced

On Friday, Warner Bros. announced their cast for The Suicide Squad. Not only will this film have some star-studded cast members, but it will also have director James Gunn, most notable for directing Guardians of the Galaxy. The film is set to open Aug. 6 2021.

After the first film was released, fans were disappointed with Warner Bros. and DC’s rendition of the deadliest assassination team to exist in the DC Universe. Fans had high expectation for the film after it was revealed that Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto were all casted. With such a talented cast the film should have been a success but fell short of that even though the film earned $747 million worldwide.

The Suicide Squad is set to feature John Cena, Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, and returning to reprise her role as Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie. It’s interesting to note that only Robbie and Jai Courtney, who portrayed Captain Boomerang in the first film, are the only returning members of the Suicide Squad.

The director of this new film has previously directed superhero/villain movies. However, Gunn got into trouble with Disney and Marvel in July of 2018, after some of his old social media posts were discovered to have offensive material in it. He was then taken off of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, but was let back on after tweeting out an apology. Throughout the entire time that Gunn was fired from Guardians 2 the entire cast stood with him, which just goes to show that Gunn is not only a good director but also speaks volumes about his character.

I am looking forward to seeing how this film shakes out. I was definitely a part of the audience that felt underwhelmed by the first Suicide Squad and felt that it should have done better given the cast they had. It makes me cautious to hope for something good to come from this film, but after looking at the cast and the new director, I can’t help but be optimistic. I mean Gunn has the experience of working with Marvel, who have definitely produced better superhero/villain films in the past five years than DC.

The cast is even more star-studded than the first attempt. And while Smith won’t be in this film, they don’t need him. Smith brought with him one of the deadliest combinations in an actor: comedy and cool all rolled into one. This cast has both of those items and should put the two together pretty well. You have Pete Davidson and John Cena, both of whom aren’t meant to be dramatic actors and are instead meant to make you, as the viewer laugh. Then you have Idris Elba and Margot Robbie, who are kind of the opposite of Davidson and Cena and who are both more experienced in films that the first two as well? I don’t know it just makes me optimistic for the film, which is hard for me to be considering that the film will be made by DC who has a horrible track record with these movies. I’m going to try and temper my expectations, but either way I’m still going to go see it opening weekend.