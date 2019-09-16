The dangers of using Facebook are increasing

I’m sure that most people my age do not use Facebook as much as they used to, but it is still one of the most used social media platforms in the world. I think that the reason that Facebook is used so often is because it is an easy way for people across the world to talk to each other and stay updated on each others lives. I have several family members scattered throughout the country and I still feel like I’m caught up on their lives, and that is why I appreciate the website so much. But, I was recently informed in my marketing class that Facebook is the number one facial recognition system in the entire world and while it may not sound like that big of a concern, it most definitely is.

I recently had an encounter with really understanding how this actually works. I have a new cheerleading coach this season and she just happened to post a picture of my team on her personal Facebook page. I was not official friends with her yet, and I had a notification saying that I could tag myself in this specific photo because she had posted it. I looked and sure enough, it was me. I thought that this was very creepy and it made me start to think about how much longer I will choose to use this form of social media.

This is not the only time that I have questioned my use of Facebook. There have been times where I have been on the phone talking to someone about buying something, or wanting to go somewhere and shortly after the conversation, I will get on Facebook to find an advertisement for the item or place I was just talking about.

Technology is a scary thing, especially because it is increasingly getting more advanced every day. I am still on several social media platforms, including Facebook, but I am starting to really consider if it is worth it. I have no idea what all of this information they are collecting could lead to, but it is not something that I am willing to be a guinea pig for. It is time for people to start paying attention to these things if they want their privacy to be secure.