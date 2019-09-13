Reranking College Football top 25

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

No. 1 Clemson: They didn’t dominate Texas A&M like most thought they could, but a 24-10 win is nothing to sneeze at. The defense looked scary good, shutting down the Aggie run game and pressuring Kellen Mond, forcing him into bad throw after bad throw. If the offense can get to where they should, this team will coast through the ACC. Next game @ Syracuse.

No. 2 Alabama: Another yawner for the Crimson Tide as they beat the tar out of New Mexico State 62-10. Tua didn’t put up insane numbers, completing 16/24 passes for 227 yards. It will be a couple weeks before Alabama truly gets tested. Next game @ South Carolina.

No. 3 LSU: The Tigers winning a shootout is something most thought they would never see. Joe Burrow was dynamic as were a trio of wide receivers who went for 100 yards. The defense needs to catch up, but with the talent they have, they should. LSU is definitely a playoff contender. Next game vs Northwestern State.

No. 4 Georgia: Nothing can really be learned from a beatdown of FCS Murray State. The offense was efficient and the defense struggled in the first quarter but then turned it on. Georgia is still a contender but a soft schedule made them drop. Next Game vs Arkansas State.

No. 5 Oklahoma: Another team that played an FCS team; this time it was South Dakota who took a beating. Jalen Hurts wasn’t as amazing as he was in the opener, but he is still the favorite for the Heisman. All eyes are still on a defense that needs to be better. Next Game @ UCLA.

No. 6 Ohio State: If Jalen Hurts is leading the Heisman conversation, Justin Fields is right behind him. Ohio State obliterated a good Cincinnati team. The defense pitched a shutout and the Buckeyes are gearing up for another run at a Big 10 title. Next Game @ Indiana.

No. 7 Auburn: Beating Tulane 24-6 is what Auburn should do. The defense is fantastic and really should carry this team. Bo Nix looked like a true freshman at times and struggled mightily at points in this game. If Auburn is going to make any type of run for the SEC, he will need to put it together. Next game vs Kent State.

No. 8 Notre Dame: Notre Dame was on a bye, they have one more tune-up game before heading down to Athens to play Georgia. Next game vs New Mexico.

No. 9 Utah: After a scary first half against Northern Illinois, the Utes found themselves and dominated the second half for a 35-17 win. The offense is still sputtering at times, though, and for Utah to accomplish what a lot of people think they can accomplish, Tyler Huntley will need to pull it together on offense as the quarterback. Next game vs Idaho State.

No. 10 Florida: Tennessee- Martin was never going to pose a challenge for the Gators in the swamp in a 45-0 win. Feleipe Franks was great, going 25/27 and two touchdowns, but he won’t have it this easy for the rest of the schedule. Next game @ Kentucky.

No. 11 Michigan: Be happy, Wolverine fans, that you are ranked this high. Army should have won that game and were the better team throughout. If the Wolverines don’t pull this together, Jim Harbough will come under heavy scrutiny. Army is a good team and has a chance to win 10 games again, but for a Michigan team with title aspirations, that is something that can’t happen at home. They won, though, so everything is still on the table and they are on a bye week before starting Big 10 play. Next game @ Wisconsin.

No. 12 Penn State: Sean Clifford has stepped in and played very well through two games at quarterback, throwing for four touchdowns this week and avoiding turnovers. Buffalo led 10-7 at half, but 28 third quarter points put the game away for the Nittany Lions. Next game vs Pittsburgh.

No. 13 Wisconsin: The combined score of the two Badger games so far is 110- 0. A 61-0 win over Central Michigan will help that. Jack Coan threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns and Jonathon Taylor ran for three touchdowns. The Badgers will get tested here in a couple weeks after a bye. Next game vs Michigan

No. 14 Texas: The Big 12 title is still certainly in reach for the Longhorns, but the playoffs might be out of reach. That pass defense is going to get torched in the Big 12 if it doesn’t get fixed. Sam Ehlinger again looked great, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns but if the defense doesn’t come together, Ehlinger’s Heisman numbers will be for nought. Next game @ Rice.

No. 15 UCF: The pass game was awful as Dillon Gabriel went 7-19, but a majority of those completions went for big gains as he had 245 yards and two touchdowns. UCF had three players go for at least 75 yards rushing though and the defense was pretty good against Florida Atlantic. That New Year’s Six group of five is still UCF’s to lose. Next game vs Stanford.

No. 16 Texas A&M: Aggie fans should be pleased with the defense as they limited Clemson to 24 points. That offense needs work, though. Kellen Mond looked like he did his freshman year, constantly making bad decisions and throwing into traffic. The Aggies could never establish the run game either to take the heat of Mond. A tough schedule looms for the Aggies and Mond will need to play better for this to be a successful season. Next game vs Lamar.

No. 17 Oregon: The Ducks took out all their frustrations on Nevada in a 77-6 win. Justin Herbert threw for five touchdowns and his backup Tyler Shough threw for two. The Ducks’ playoff hopes may be done, but they still have the Pac-12 title to play for. Next game vs Montana.

No. 18 Iowa: Suffocating defense led to a 30-0 win over Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights has a 47 yards passing and were held to under 80 yards rushing. Nate Stanley did what he had to do to lead the offense, and that is avoiding turnovers. He threw for three touchdowns and now gets ready for a rivalry game. Next game @ Iowa State.

No. 19 Michigan State: An offensive outburst against Western Michigan led the Spartans to a 51-17 win. Brian Lewerke showed why he was a very highly touted quarterback two years ago. Elijah Collins went for 192 yards on the ground as the Spartans look for some revenge this week. Next game vs Arizona State.

No. 20 Washington State: Anthony Gordon put up more numbers as the Cougars beat down Northern Colorado. There really is nothing to say more than that as they prep for Pac-12 play. Next game @ Houston.

No. 21 Maryland: Is this offense legit? A week after putting up 79 points against Howard, the Terrapins put up 63 against Syracuse. Josh Jackson again looked good behind center and the running game, led by Javon Leake, was again awesome. The run defense for Maryland was solid enough to force a lot of long throws for the Syracuse offense. Maryland isn’t a threat to win the Big 10 East, but their efforts so far should be commended. Next game vs Temple.

No. 22 Boise State: The Broncos had a letdown game after coming back against Florida State. Thankfully, the defense was able to limit Marshall and the offense was able to make just enough plays for a 14-7 win.Next game vs Portland State.

No. 23 USC: Graham Harrell might be really good at this offensive coordinator stuff. After struggling on offense all last season, the USC offense has been electric. Even with a backup quarterback, the Trojans did whatever they wanted against Stanford in what is a weak Pac-12 South. USC will challenge Utah for that top spot. Next game @ BYU.

No. 24 Kentucky: Unfortunately, the story this week for the Wildcats isn’t a 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan. The story is starting QB Terry Wilson being out for the season. Sawyer Smith will take over the starting job after transferring from Troy. The Kentucky defense is really talented and with the Gators coming to town, they have a chance to showcase how good they really are. Next game vs Florida.

No. 25 Virginia: The Cavaliers did whatever they wanted against William & Mary in a 52-17 win. The team is getting ready to host Florida State in a game that will test how good this team really is. Next game vs Florida State.

Under Consideration: Mississippi State and Colorado.

Biggest win: LSU went on the road and beat a very capable Texas team. Joe Burrow was outstanding, throwing for 471 yards and four touchdowns. The defense needs some work as the Longhorns were able to almost do whatever what they wanted on offense, but that side of the ball should be okay.

Worst Loss: Washington. Losing at home to California ruins any playoff dreams the Huskies had. Jacob Eason looked completely average, going 18/30 for 162 yards. The Huskies run defense was brutal and on offense they probably should have leaned more on the run game.

Breakout performance: Joe Burrow. There was a lot of talk coming out of Baton Rouge about the Tigers’ new look offense, and after two weeks it has proven to be different. Gone is the two running back two tight end looks and here is the spread. Burrow was completely in control of the offense and put himself in the Heisman conversation with his performance in Austin.

Disappointing Performance: Stanford. For so long, Stanford has been a Pac-12 power and usually a contender for the North if not a conference title. They played USC and got dominated as USC’s backup quarterback Kedon Slovis threw with relative ease, going 28/33 for 377 yards. They were a top 25 team and now we will wait and see if they are even a bowl team.