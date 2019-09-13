UUB 2nd annual BBQ cook off

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The smell of barbecue will fill the air on Saturday as the University Union Board hosts their second annual Food, Family, Farming, Football BBQ Competition.

This year, the UUB is expanding their reach as they are partnering with the School of Agriculture to run the competition. Along with the School of Agriculture, the UUB has gained multiple sponsors including Smithfield, Citizens Bank, Compeer Financial, the McDonough County Farm Bureau and the Hancock County Beef Association.

Last year, the UUB sold over 500 tasting tickets which granted students access a sample from one team. This year, there will be six teams participating in the chase for six trophies that will be awarded by judes from the community, university and sponsors. The six trophies that will be awarded are, Grand Champion Overall, Reserve Grand Champion Overall, Grand Champion Ribs Overall, Reserve Grand Champion Ribs Overall, Grand Champion Brisket Overall and Reserve Grand Champion Brisket Overall. Along with all those awards, there will be a People’s Choice Award given out.

“This year we are hoping for the event to be even better,” President of University Union Board Justin Brown said. “The event is a great way for the university, families and community to come together as one.”

Along with all the food, music and face-painting will be offered before the Leatherneck football team takes the field at 3 p.m. Students can purchase tickets on the family day website or on Saturday at the Family Day table. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. or until the meat runs out. Tasting tickets will cost $3 for one and $5 for two.