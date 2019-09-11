Women’s golf kicks off fall season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University women’s golf team opened up their season over the weekend. Expectations are high for this team. They have plenty of players returning, and have a bright young group that are only beginning to hit their stride. This past weekend, they traveled to Illinois State to compete in the Redbird Invitational.

All eyes were on Senior Cassidy Jurkaites as she teed off her senior year campaign. The leader for the Leathernecks both on and off the course showed out in the start of her farewell tour. She shot a career best +13 in 54 holes. However, the big story from the weekend was the debut of the promising freshmen Katie Tanner and Natalie Hooper. The two wasted no time demonstrating the talent they bring to the table. Tanner collected a solid third-round tally of 79 for a 244 (+28) total, and Hooper shot a 237 score (+21) in their collegiate debuts.

The Leathernecks finished the tournament in 16th place with a combined team score of 945. Xavier ended up winning the team event with a score of 885, just three strokes ahead of Bradley. Western Illinois will compete next weekend in the Cardinal Classic in Yorktown, Ind.

Twitter: breidytv