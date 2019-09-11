Trying to stay to a budget in college

It’s no surprise that college is super expensive no matter where you go. Community college could be just as expensive as going to a university or private college. Everyone’s financial standing is obviously different, but there are many ways to budget and save.

A big thing about universities is the social life; there are a lot of things to do at each different campus. Specifically, here at Western, there aren’t as many things to do as schools in the city, but there are still some things to do that cost money. It’s really hard for a college student to do everything that they want when they don’t have a lot of money. A difficult thing about saving money is that you have to make sacrifices. Sometimes, you can’t go out on the weekend, or if you do go out, you can’t buy drinks. You might not be able to go to the movies, go bowling or go to Walmart and spend whatever you want; you have to budget.

Budgeting can be very difficult whether you’ve budgeted your whole life or if you’re just starting, but for the most part it can be very beneficial. The cool thing about Walmart is that you can order your groceries online and pick them up, which might save some people money. Writing out a list before you’re going to buy stuff can also save a lot of money. If you work or have some form of income, figuring out your bills and priorities ahead of time can be beneficial to saving money as well. Another idea that can help is starting a money jar where every time you get a chance, you put your money into the jar. Every penny counts when it comes to saving. If people actually put in the effort, they will be able to save. For people that live in the residence halls, they may get tired of the food and spend a lot of money at restaurants. Once in a while, it is good to go out to eat just to treat yourself, but if you are tight on money, you might need to utilize what you have and try to find something you like in the residence halls. There are many budgeting tools online that might be helpful if someone is serious about wanting to budget and save money, but it’s easier said than done. If someone is in a super budget crisis, they will do all that they can in order to save money. Budgeting can be very beneficial in the long run. Starting to budget early in college can help when you start a family and career outside of college. It could be helpful when you start to have kids, want to buy a house and other grown up stuff like that.

Starting to budget early is never a bad idea because you can’t go wrong with saving money.