13 Reasons why releases its third season

13 Reasons Why released its third season on Aug. 23, and the buzz about Liberty High School has returned.

Since it’s first airing in 2017, 13 Reasons Why has received very controversial reviews and has started a nationwide discussion. Focusing on subjects such as suicide, abuse, drugs and bullying, 13 Reasons Why caught everyone off guard when it originally aired. Due to its heavy subject matter and the lack of a disclaimer in the first season, the beginning of the first episode includes a warning for viewers about the content, sharing that some viewers may not want to watch alone.

This new season has one primary focus: what happened to Bryce Walker? Initially in the season, Bryce is confirmed missing, but viewers soon find that he has been found dead, which was also indicated in the season’s trailer. This season is different from the others in that it is told from the perspective of a new student at Liberty High School, Ani, who is an on-looker to the lives of all the characters that viewers have come to know and love (or hate). Another unique thing about this season is that it is not told in chronological order; there are a great deal of flashbacks and flash-forwards which leave the viewer in suspense the entire season, as pieces of the puzzle are put together.

This season has received many mixed reviews from viewers, but ratings from critics such as Rotten Tomatoes have dropped 30 percent from the first season, leaving the third season of this drama at a whopping 6 percent. Rotten Tomatoes’ website states, “13 Reasons Why attempts to break away from its first two seasons only to become a melodramatic mess of a murder mystery.” Unfortunately, many fans agree with this, and also have an uncanny dislike for the new girl, Ani. Comments on actress Grace Saif’s social media posts became so flooded with mean and negative comments that she had to delete the posts. While some fans may not have enjoyed this season or it’s new characters, others stand by 13 Reasons Why and love every minute of season three.

Whether or not fans enjoyed the season, they all want to know the answer to the same question: who killed Bryce Walker? The trailer indicates that the prime suspect is Clay Jenson, the show’s male lead. But could Clay really commit such an act? It’s clear that his hatred for Bryce is strong, but Bryce also had many enemies. So, is Clay really the one who murdered Bryce? Or is it someone less suspecting?

You can find season three of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix now.

Disclaimer: 13 Reasons Why does contain heavy material, and topics can be re-traumatizing to some survivors. Please know that both 13 Reasons Why and Western Illinois University Provides resources which one should seek if they need them. The show provides crisis lines on their website, 13reasonswhy.info, such as the Crisis Text Line, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and a multitude of other resources. If you or someone you know are in need of crisis support, please utilize these resources and those provided by Western Illinois University.