Town and Gown is schedueld to kick off Homecoming

Western Illinois University’s Acting President Martin Abraham and Macomb Mayor Mike Inman will be hosting and kicking off the 2019 Homecoming festivities with Western Illinois University’s annual Town and Gown celebration.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be hosted at The Forum located at 124 N. Lafayette St. All Macomb and Western community members are highly encouraged to come and celebrate the 13th annual gathering of the city of Macomb and Western. Two awards will be handed out at this event, the 2019 Honorary Alumni Award and the Town and Gown Award.

“The 2019 Honorary Alumni Award and Town & Gown awards will be presented by the president and mayor,” University Relations said. “The Honorary Alumni Award, given annually since 1994, is presented to an individual who is not a WIU graduate but who has provided exceptional service to the WIU community. The Town & Gown Award, given annually since 2007, is presented to an individual who may or may not be a WIU graduate and has provided exceptional service in bringing WIU and Macomb communities together.”

“Town and Gown is a great opportunity to honor members of both communities for the dedication and hard-work they put in to ensure that Western is continuing to be a leading regional institution,” Justin Brown, Student Member to the Board of Trustees said.

The rest of Homecoming week will be jam packed with six days of festivities. “I am proud of all the hard work that Homecoming Committee has put into the planning of this years festivities,” Brown, who also serves as University Union Board President said. “This years homecoming with be inclusive to all students, with this being the first homecoming with gender neutral homecoming court winners.”

The 2019 Homecoming theme is Broadway. Homecoming week will begin on Friday Sept. 26 with Paint the Paws, hosted by the Alumni House, which refreshes the paw prints that guide our alumni home. Saturday’s events will include Paint the Town and a Scavenger Hunt. Boat Regatta and Chalk the Campus will take place Sunday. Variety Show will take place the Tuesday of Homecoming Week. Thursday of Homecoming week will include Yell like Hell. The conclusion of Homecoming week will be on Saturday Oct. 5 with the Parade and Football game. For more information on the week and rules you can check out wiu.edu/UUB.

“Western has 117 years of tradition, but none compared to homecoming,” Brown said. “Being able to welcome home the countless alumni who will be in Macomb is remarkable. Seeing our current students, alumni and Macomb community come together shows how strong the Western bond is.”