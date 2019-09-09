September 9, 2019Filed under News
Alpha Sigma Alpha, Alpha Sigma Tau, Chi Omega, Delta Zeta, Phi Sigma Sigma and Sigma Sigma Sigma sororities gathered at Hanson Field to conclude
recruitment weekend and welcome their new members home.
Alpha Sigma Alpha, Alpha Sigma Tau, Chi Omega, Delta Zeta, Phi Sigma Sigma and Sigma Sigma Sigma sororities gathered at Hanson Field to conclude recruitment weekend and welcome their new members home.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Being a broke college student is nothing to joke about
September 9, 2019
Does Andrew Yang have a chance in 2020?
Town and Gown is schedueld to kick off Homecoming
PHC sororities gather to celebrate bid day
Macomb welcomes new expansion efforts
Western Courier
News
Women in business kickoff first interest meeting
IHC nearly double turn out at first meeting
Getting to know acting President Abraham
Sorority Recruitment kicks off this weekend
UUBingo makes their first debut of the year
Student Activities Fair draws in many students to get involved on campus
Get involved at the Student Activities Fair today
Carthage Veterinary Service hosts annual conference
The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.