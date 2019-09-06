Being the oldest in general classes

The great thing about college Is that it is full of so many diverse and unique individuals. Not everyone is the same age, same race/ethnicity and things like that.

That can be very beneficial because not everyone was brought up by the same education system. Some people may excel in a certain class because they excelled in that subject in high school or other places. Using your classmates as a tool to pass is something that is very relevant to get through college.

One thing that might be super hard is taking gen-eds later than a typical college student would. A lot of students take their general education courses in the first years of the academic career, but that does not apply to everyone. Some people just learn at a different pace. There can be a senior in a freshman level biology class, and that’s okay. Yes, that senior is older, but that doesn’t mean they don’t belong in that class, it just means they took it later than the typical freshman. Sometimes it’s harder because the professor may expect more from the student who is older because they’ve had more experience in college and that cannot be fair sometimes. Just because someone is older doesn’t mean that they know all the information for that class or they most likely wouldn’t have taken it in the first place. That does not always happen and shouldn’t discourage people from going at their own pace.

It actually can be very smart for taking general education classes late because you can balance out what your major or classes that tend to be harder. The age of someone doesn’t defy their intelligence, so people should not be afraid to do what is best for them academically. General educational courses are required in order to graduate so as long as that is being met, it should not matter when it is being met.

Being older can also have its benefits. People who are older are sometimes more looked up to and perhaps people will go to the older student for help. Not everyone is willing to help, but it may feel good to an older student when a younger one looks up to them. Being that person that everyone goes to for help when the professor can not be there can be super beneficial. It’s a great opportunity to take advantage of. Whether it is inside or outside of the classroom, this can be beneficial. The professor could even see that interaction and think the older student is a great aspect of the class. General education classes have their strengths and weaknesses so perhaps people take those classes because they may not have passed in the past, but at the end of the day that is okay. When it comes down to it, people will still get the same degree, some people just take the road less traveled to get there. General education classes are required, so it shouldn’t matter when people take them.