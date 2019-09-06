Crocs are not in, nor have they ever been

Is it a slipper? A sandal? A clog? Regardless of what shoe category a Croc falls into, it is ugly and deserves zero respect in the fashion world.

Those who wear crocs claim that they are comfortable and durable. You know what else is comfortable? Being naked, but people wear clothes in public because being naked would be weird. It is the same principle with the shoes; just because they are comfortable that does not mean they are acceptable in public. The fact that some people claim they are durable is frankly absurd. It is literally a backless rubber shoe with holes all throughout it. Not only is the shoe absolutely hideous, wearing the shoe can actually compromise your health.

According to Dr. Megan Leahy, a Chicago-based podiatrist with the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, “These shoes do not adequately secure the heel. When the heel is unstable, toes tend to grip which can lead to tendinitis, worsening of toe deformities, nail problems, corns and calluses. The same thing can happen with flip-flops or any backless shoes as the heel is not secured.”

The fact that the shoe is backless is not the only issue; According to Dr. Alex Kor, president of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine, “The most important part of any shoe is the shank — a supportive structure that rests between the heel and toe, and runs under the arch of the foot,” Dr. Kor said. “Patients are more likely to have foot pain if their shoes bend in the shank.” Crocs are quite literally the “poster child” for this type of footwear. Dr. Kor further elaborated, saying that he sees “patients who come into [his] office complaining of arch or heel pain and they are wearing Crocs.” So now that we have established that not only are they horrid, but they can contribute to foot problems. The fact is that Crocs are a potentially dangerous shoe to wear, and everyone should stop wearing them. Really think about the last time you saw someone wearing Crocs and thought “Wow those are so cute!” or, “Look at how those Crocs complete that outfit!” You are probably having a tough time because no one complements Crocs. Crocs have been around since 2002 and I think it’s time to shut down this disgusting trend, because they have been around for 18 years too long.