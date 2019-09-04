Quarterbacks perform well for top teams

Navigate Left Navigate Right Trevor Lawrence throws down field SPORTSILLUSTRATED.COM

Jalen Hurts stares down his target. CRIMSONANDCREAMMACHINE.COM

Tua Tagovailoa scans for the open receiver. BLEACHERREPORT.COM

Close

This past weekend, college football programs got to put into action what they had been working for since Clemson beat Alabama in the National Championship last January. And boy, did some teams really impress.

Starting with the Missouri Valley Conference, only two teams were able to pull out victories. Youngstown State University and North Dakota State University (NDSU) both managed to handily win this past week away from home. NDSU winning doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as they are once again the heavy favorites to win the FCS championship. While the entirety of the conference didn’t do so well, there are still five MVFC teams ranked in the top 16 for the FCS. NDSU comes in at No. 1, followed by South Dakota State at No. 3, Northern Iowa follows them coming in at No. 12, followed by Indiana State at 15 and Illinois State rounds it out, coming in at No. 16. This is a good sign for the MVFC, showing that they have some of the best talent in the FCS. This also means that every game will be important for our Leathernecks this season, and knocking off any of these teams will be a huge win.

The Power Five conferences went a combined 47-18 in Week One. The Big 12 saw every single team win their first week, making the conference undefeated all-around. Out of the preseason top 25 for the FBS, there was only one loser Week One: No. 11 Oregon fell at home to No. 16 Auburn. Freshman quarterback Bo Nix was able to put together a game-winning drive in the last couple of minutes that included a clutch last-minute touchdown. The Tigers could be a team to watch out for as the season progresses, especially if Nix gets more confident slinging the ball from the pocket. Clemson, the reigning kings of college football, resumed right where they left off, trouncing Georgia Tech 52-14. Alabama, who is sitting at No. 2 in the polls, also easily won in their opening week, beating Duke 42-3. These two teams are who everybody is predicting will be the last two standing at the end of the college football playoffs come January.

The standout performance of the week has to go to Oklahoma’s newest quarterback: Jalen Hurts. Hurts, who transferred from Alabama, put up impressive numbers. Not only did he complete 20/23 pass attempts and throw for 323 yards in the process, he also threw for three touchdowns and managed to run for three more, for good measure. It was an all-around dominant effort from Hurts, but he still said after the game, “I gotta go talk to my boys… We gotta get better” in an interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Imagine playing not only the best game of your career, but one of the best individual games within recent memory and still not being satisfied with how things ended. Now, obviously this would be a different story if Oklahoma had still lost after Hurts’ performance, but to win and still not be satisfied? That just shows how much of a competitor Hurts is. Speaking of competition, thanks to his Week One performance, Hurts is now tied for the best odds at the Heisman trophy alongside his former back-up Tua Tagovailoa and the sophomore out of Clemson, Trevor Lawrence.

Hurts’ situation is an interesting one. A four-star recruit out of high school, Hurts began his college journey at Alabama and started for the Crimson Tide his freshman year. His run as the starting quarterback for the Tide ended during the championship game his sophomore year. Hurts was benched after the first half of the championship game in favor of the freshman out of Hawaii: Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa ended up bringing Alabama back into the game and eventually won it for them in overtime. Hurts stayed on for another season with the Tide, but after being limited to a back-up spot his junior campaign, he decided to transfer once the season ended. Hurts could have gone and played anywhere he wanted and ended up choosing Oklahoma, the school that has produced the previous two Heisman trophy winners and has been one of the top programs in the country over the last couple seasons as well.

Oklahoma’s head coach, Lincoln Riley, had been dubbed a quarterback whisperer and it seems that the nickname is true. While Hurts has always been a dual threat quarterback, he’s always been more of a threat on the ground than in the air, which is part of the reason he ended up taking a seat in the national championship game a few seasons ago. Riley has been able to change that already through one week. And while the season just started and a lot can still happen, don’t be surprised if Hurts works his team back to the college football playoff with revenge as his main motivation.