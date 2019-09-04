In-person vs. online class

As we all know, classes can be hard, but how you tackle them does not have to be; there are multiple ways to divide up your work. This includes workshops, getting a good planner and getting an online schedule. As you continue with your college career, you will learn different ways to manage your time. Here are just a few ideas to continue to help you do so.

Workshops are a good way to not only meet people, but learn how to study and create good habits. Regardless if you take classes in person or online, if you are not organized and motivated, that will eventually be reflected in the grades you receive.

In different workshops they will show you how to make and, more importantly, follow a planner which will organize and lay your tasks out in front of you. If you can follow your own planner then you are more than half-way to becoming a productive person because following through with plans is one of the hardest steps to being productive.

In an online class, any amount of work you put in will either be directly correlated to a grade or will be study material. You do not have to deal with busy work that sometimes comes with a sit-in class. Most classes also have e-books and online homework assignments that are basically the same as the completely online counterparts.

If you are the type of person that is hesitant to take an online class but have taken a few sit-in classes, you may be more familiar with the type of online environment than you may think. Some drawbacks do exist for online classes and those include less to no one-on-one time with the professor, deadlines are absolute and Internet access and connection are required.

If none of these drawbacks apply to you, online classes may be an option. Another benefit to taking classes online is that you can learn with students that you’re familiar with, so you both can remind each other of assignments. This can be helpful if you are taking a lot of classes because deadlines sometimes get overlapped with one another.

Taking an online class can mean potentially graduating earlier or catching up in school because the only thing you must be on time for are the deadlines. Since it is an online class, deadlines are not pushed back unless circumstances are dire, which can be good or bad depending on the person. Not to mention, the learning can be done at your own pace because some teachers can be hard to understand.

People looking to have a minor should consider taking online classes because sometimes it is only takes a class or two to gain that minor, and being in the classroom for an extra hour can be draining after being in your major classes.

Depending on how well you are with planning things out, taking classes online may be easier than the in-class counterparts because of the added stress and different schedules that professors have. In the end, the choice is ultimately up to you. If you trust your gut and use your own experiences to decide what you should do, you will do just fine.