Sorority Recruitment kicks off this weekend

Western Illinois University’s Panhellenic Council will be conducting primary recruitment starting Friday and concluding Sunday after new members run to their new sorority home. “Panhellenic Council (PHC) is the governing body of the National Panhellenic Conference and is responsible for setting standards and policy for the chapters at Western Illinois University,” wiu.edu/PHC reads.

There are six Panhellenic chapters within the council at Western; consisting of, Alpha Sigma Alpha, Alpha Sigma Tau, Chi Omega, Delta Zeta, Phi Sigma Sigma and Sigma Sigma Sigma. Fraternity/Sorority Life (FSL) at Western defies basic myths depicted in the media. FSL at Western has taken preventative steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all members involved. Not only are all organizations involved heavily in their philanthropic efforts, but they are inclusive to all backgrounds according to the Greek Life informational page on Western’s website.

“Going Greek has so many benefits,” Phi Sigma Sigma President Julianna Kessler said. “It gives you a support system while you’re away from home. You get to meet so many women from a variety of backgrounds, and you will make friends with girls going through recruitment and your new sisters when you run home!”

Sara Remar, member of Delta Zeta, said similar things in regards to joining a Greek organization. She explained that girls should join because it presents opportunities for you to find your lifelong friends, best friends or even future roommates. All of which you get to do through bonding experiences and acts of service through multiple philanthropic efforts across campus.

“You really do meet some of the best people in your lives by simply joining a single organization in college,” Remar said. “You meet people who constantly push you to be the best version of yourself. You have the people who will pick you up while you’re down and celebrate your accomplishments with you.”

Many people directly associate FSL with partying and not being studious in college; however, according to Western’s Office of Student Activities members of Greek Life on average graduate sooner than those not involved, all while giving back to their communities on a local and national level.

“When you join, you immediately gain so many benefits,” Mackenzee Ellsworth, Alpha Sigma Alpha. “You not only instantly gain around 60 women you consider some of your best friends, but you meet girls who are the same major as you and help mentor you to be successful.”

Alison Coats, Alpha Sigma Alpha member added that when you join the Greek community you instantly have the opportunity to help build your resume through involvement and leadership opportunities, networking and building connections across members and schools.

Across all six chapters representatives all gave the same advice for potential new members to help ease the stress of recruitment weekend. First, make sure you get enough sleep, you have long days ahead of you so making sure you’re well rested and being your best self is essential. Second, make sure you make the right decision for you. Don’t base where you want to go off of friends from high school, or even your roommate. You’ll know where your home is when you complete the weekend, don’t let someone else make that choice for you. Third, make sure you’re focusing on having fun, making friends and being yourself. That’s what the weekend is all about.