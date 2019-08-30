Will Disney + be a hit?

On Nov. 12, the new streaming service from Disney, called Disney+, will officially launch all the new original content they have for the platform, like the new Marvel shows and even reboots, like Lizzie Mcguire. Disney+ could possibly become an overnight success. Why do I say that? Because it’s Disney, Disney has been an integral part of American culture and I, for one, don’t see that stopping anytime soon.

Disney+ is a platform that I see being legitimate competition towards Netflix, not excluding Hulu or Amazon Prime, but Disney+ has endless amounts of content ranging from decades of beloved movies like Snow White and the Lion King to popular TV shows like Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven. All of these will be on the new streaming network, and since my age group is always feeling nostalgic since we grew up with such movies and TV series, it would make perfect sense to make the switch.

But aside from actual Disney content being made on the platform, there’s also expected to be new Marvel shows, such as She Hulk and The Falcon and Winter Soldier. And since Disney owns Stars Wars, there is expected to be a relaunch of the popular animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars on the platform. Disney+ will overall have Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, as well as National Geographic on the platform. Disney has strategically appealed to both entertainment, education and nostalgia, and it is very much working.

Now, even though Disney+ has a huge advantage in the endless amount of content that it controls, there are still some drawbacks that make streaming services like Netflix favorable. For one, Disney+ will not have any content over PG-13, understandably since Disney is a kid friendly company, but that leaves a huge space for Netflix or Amazon Prime to target people with edgier content like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black. An older audience would more likely be inclined to watch content that feels raw and not restricted like Disney+.

Another revelation is the fact that Disney+ will be releasing new episodes of a series on a weekly basis instead of all at once like Netflix is known for. I see that as a mistake because the point of streaming is that it gives people the choice of how much they want to see at any moment of the day. Taking that away makes it feel like traditional television where you just have to wait for a period of time. While I understand Disney’s approach of having people appreciate and coming back to the series every week, taking away that option of binge watching just seems unfair.

Streaming services within the next 10 to 15 years will completely overtake television, in my opinion. You’ve got Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and even the WWE has its own streaming service, WWE Network, which has an endless supply of wrestling content at its disposal as well. Now it’s Disney’s turn and with the amount of content and impact in culture, Disney+ will be here to stay for a long time.