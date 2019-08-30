August 30, 2019Filed under News
Campus Students for Christ set up shop explaing to students what their organization is and how to get involved.
Members of the Video Game Association on campus attend the activities fair and give out information about who to contact to get involved.
Western's bowling team gathers on the campus mall to recruit people who wanted a way to stay involved in bowling while in college.
Representatives from the Office of Student Activities pose for a photo after putting on another well-attended Student Activities Fair.
Student Activities Fair draws in many students to get involved on campus
