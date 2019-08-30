Student Activities Fair draws in many students to get involved on campus

August 30, 2019
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Campus Students for Christ set up shop explaing to students what their organization is and how to get involved.

    Becca Langys/ Photo Editor

    Campus+Students+for+Christ+set+up+shop+explaing+to+students+what+their+organization+is+and+how+to+get+involved.

  • Members of the Video Game Association on campus attend the activities fair and give out information about who to contact to get involved.

    Becca Langys/ Photo Editor

    Members+of+the+Video+Game+Association+on+campus+attend+the+activities+fair+and+give+out+information+about+who+to+contact+to+get+involved.

  • Western's bowling team gathers on the campus mall to recruit people who wanted a way to stay involved in bowling while in college.

    Becca Langys/ Photo Editor

    Western%27s+bowling+team+gathers+on+the+campus+mall+to+recruit+people+who+wanted+a+way+to+stay+involved+in+bowling+while+in+college.

  • Representatives from the Office of Student Activities pose for a photo after putting on another well-attended Student Activities Fair.

    Becca Langys/ Photo Editor

    Representatives+from+the+Office+of+Student+Activities+pose+for+a+photo+after+putting+on+another+well-attended+Student+Activities+Fair.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email