Who even watches cable anymore?

Has streaming caught up with television? I believe so, and I also believe that it can be a better way of enjoying your media than traditional television.

As of right now, our most used devices are our portable devices. This means that we cannot plug up a satellite to our portable devices and have a box with “endless” channels to choose from. We have gained streaming with our portable devices, which is the ability to watch exactly what we want, when we want, which is something cable just can’t do.

The reason for this is that traditional cable sends out both audio and video to your cable box from an antenna and these antennae already have predetermined shows on each channel. This is why the invention of the DVR was so important. With the DVR came the ability to record something you would have missed. Streaming does not need DVR because you can access it whenever and, in some cases, pick up where you left off.

For starters, streaming uses an Internet connection, so you can stay connected at reasonably high speeds with no interruptions. Plus, depending on the streaming website you are using, you may not pay any extra fees, and if you do you will not have to listen to advertisements!

Cable companies have fought back, though, by bundling their cable with the Internet service that they know everyone wants. This way, they can technically charge extra for the Internet and just claim that it is the cable making it more expensive, even though everyone is at an understanding that the cable is rarely being used.

To make matters even worse for cable companies, streaming companies have gotten smart and decided to stream sports, which used to be a big benefit to having cable, at an increased price. Now that streaming companies can stream not just sports, but live sports, cable has become obsolete.

Now that streaming has given consumers the ability to stream literally anything they want, cable companies are scrambling to get their customers back by offering Internet-only plans to suit the public’s needs.

This all means better products for the consumer because when competition erupts, better products and better prices erupt for the battle to get the consumer’s business. As it stands now, I personally pay for a plan that only has Internet and I use the leftover money to pay for different subscriptions that I may want.

This type of diversification is good for business to avoid having any type of monopolies. As the Internet becomes faster and more accessible to people in all regions, we can expect even more radical changes to happen in this market.

Another benefit of streaming is that it gives exposure to more diverse types of media. For example, Netflix, which has done a great job with their streaming service, is now buying up more licenses for anime and gaming media.

So, people that normally would never see these types of shows are automatically going to be exposed to them on a streaming site through the built-in algorithms on the websites. In short, streaming is quite literally endless and is here to stay.