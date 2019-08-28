When did cell phones start running our lives?

We have lost all control of our lives, and have placed it in our hands instead, appearing in the form of a cell phone.

This has come to my attention not just while walking around campus, but even while sitting at family dinners. It is rare to find someone willing to hold conversation for extended periods of time. Even though we have found more personal ways to communicate through phones, like FaceTime or Snapchat, it can still become easy to hide emotions. This has caused a major decrease in face-to-face conversation. It is almost as if people are afraid. Phones have encouraged people to be much bolder when they speak. It is much easier to say something while hiding behind a screen than to say something to the person sitting next to you. People have found comfort behind their phones. Besides the obvious problems this causes, it also creates issues of miscommunication. For example, if you were supposed to text back your boyfriend, but your phone died, he has become so reliant on reaching you that he has now called the police and sent out a search party. Or something even more common: misinterpretation. You can say a phrase with 10 different voice inflections and it will mean 10 different things. We are looking at our phones constantly, and if we aren’t looking at them, we are checking them for notifications. Notifications, likes, retweets, they have all become pieces we use to build our self-esteem. Social media has become a great platform for expressing ourselves and communicating efficiently, but it has also opened a platform for anonymous bullying. Because of our judgmental world, people find themselves posting what they think others will enjoy, rather than what they find enjoyable. It has become so easy to send out a hateful tweet complaining about a teacher, an unhappy customer we served or even a best friend that made a simple mistake. All these things seem to make us feel better, but only for a second. When used correctly, it can create groups of friends from around the world, unite distant family members and update close friends. We can also access good news instantly, as well as share it. I think everyone should make it a personal mission, that when you want to text or call someone, to sit down with them and have a real face-to-face conversation. This would save miscommunication, misinterpretation and further develop our social skills.