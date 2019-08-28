How do you feel about the new tobacco law in Illinois? Personally, I think it is a smart way to prevent young people from getting addicted to nicotine. However, I also see some flawed aspects that could have been different.

I am someone who took advantage of the 18+ law and frequently bought tobacco products. When the law changed to 21, I was no longer able to buy anything tobacco-related. The problem I see with this is that they did not institute a grandfather law, and this takes away the choice from grown adults. It seems like another freedom taken from us.

While it may be over-dramatic to say our freedoms are slowly being taken, I feel like it could be happening. I find it ridiculous that our state could not put in a grandfather law to allow people over 18 when the law was changed, to be exempt. These are the things that cause people like me to become angry. It just does not make sense; if I am able to buy something for years, it should not be suddenly illegal for me to make that same purchase. With this in mind, I also highly disagree with 21 being the age to buy tobacco and alcohol. I would argue with the age-old, “if you are old enough to vote and enlist in the military, you should be able to drink and smoke.”

When you turn 18, you are expected to act like an adult, but to what extent? We have to take care of ourselves and make our own decisions, but we can not make the decision to drink or smoke? It seems silly to me. If you expect someone to be an adult, you should not take away adult-like activities such as drinking and smoking. On the other hand, I do not think this law is going to change much because there are always others willing to buy for minors.

I think that instead of changing the age to 21, they should have eased up on the laws. If we eased up on drinking and smoking laws, younger people would have a better grasp on what it does to your body. They would be able to try drinking in their home with their parents, instead of alone or with friends. This would prevent over-drinking for younger adults and allow time for the individual to discover their boundaries. Other countries often allow 18 year olds to drink, and I think that it is a better law for the situation. These countries’ relaxed laws are the reason they do not have as much of a problem with alcohol abuse.

I find it very interesting that our government ignores the laws that work in other places in the world. I think for Illinois and America as a whole to prosper, we need to take note of what other countries are doing and what is working elsewhere. If we continue to go in the direction we are headed, this country is bound to become dull and irreversibly awful.