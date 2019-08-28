Get involved at the Student Activities Fair today

Students gather all across the campus mall as they attended last years Student Activities Fair put on by the Office of Student Activities.Students gather all across the campus mall as they attended last years Student Activities Fair put on by the Office of Student Activities.

Students are often told to get involved in activities during their time at college but sometimes find it difficult to get in touch with an organization president or a person of contact. This is why the Office of Student Activities at Western Illinois University will be hosting their annual Student Activities Fair from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.

During the Summer Orientation and Registration programs held in June, students were able to attend a resource fair where the OSA explained to students the importance of getting involved in college, especially when you don’t live in town or constantly visit home.

The Student Activities Fair will be taking place on the campus mall, you can’t miss it. According to Nick Katz, associate director of the Office of Student Activities, there are 183 student groups and organizations registered to table at the event. Organization presidents and members typically staff these tables as a primary recruitment tool to gain more members.

This not only gives students the opportunity to get involved in an organization, but teaches them how to network with leaders on campus and make friends with other students in attendance.