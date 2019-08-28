Carthage Veterinary Service hosts annual conference

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Carthage Veterinary Service, Ltd. presented the 29th annual Carthage Veterinary Service Swine Conference Tuesday on Western Illinois University’s campus.

According to hogvet.com, the Carthage Veterinary Service and their ten veterinarians provide outstanding service in their efforts of combining with health and production while upholding a commitment to continuous improvement. Their staff has over 150 years of experience and remain active in the livestock industry. They also have clients that have consistently worked with the company for over 25 years.

The event started at 6:30 a.m. with a hot breakfast, registration and trade show. However, the event officially kicked off at 8 a.m. with a welcome from Aaron Lower, DVM, “Secure Pork Supply” presented by Maryn Ptaschinski and Patrick Webb, DVM. After the 30 minute presentation, Bret Marsh, DVM spoke about the state response to minimize spread and promote business continuity. The speech was followed by awards and another general session about overcoming ABF challenges for optimum performance put on by Ben Woolley.

Following the open session, attendees had the opportunity to attend several different break out sessions. The event had 43 sponsors and 65 exhibitors.

The event featured three keynote speakers, Ben Wooley, Dallas Hockman and Keith Erlandson. Wooley discussed Sunterra Ltd’s system’s ability to overcome production challenges associated with Antibiotic Free Production. Hockman, Vice President of Industry Relations for National Pork Producers Council talked about alternative proteins including plant and lab based meats. Erlandson, Director of Veterinary Services for Charoen Pokphand Group’s China Operations shared his thoughts on the future of the Chinese pork industry and how African Swine Fever will impact it.