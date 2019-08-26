The impacts that social media has made

Social media is something that has taken over completely. Nowadays, people can’t live without it. It’s scary to think how impactful social media will be in the years to come.

There are all forms of social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest etc. All of these platforms of social media are free to access, for the most part. Even YouTube has taken over, which is understandable, because you can get paid having good content. But the thing that all these have in common is that they’re not real. Material is rehearsed and practiced to make it look like it is real, and that is what the problem is with social media today.

The past generations had it easy. Kids would go outside, play and scrape their knees once in a while, maybe take a picture with a disposable camera and that was it for them. They did not have to worry about taking the best photo or looking the skinniest or most tan. They didn’t have to worry about how many likes or views they got. They were just having fun without a care in the world.

Social media is not all bad; it is a great way to market, be an influencer and inspire people. But there comes a point where you have to figure out what’s true and what’s not. No one is perfect and no one has a perfect day. The definition of a perfect day can be different for everyone, but it is not as perfect as a picture would say. A picture is worth a 1000 words because behind that picture that is uploaded on Instagram, that probably wasn’t the first shot. People post about having the time of their lives when in actuality, they are miserable. Looks are deceiving and so is social media. People act like they are really having fun but thats that’s the only time they upload their pictures.

Some people really could be having fun and they just like to update their viewers, but this creates a false sense of reality for some. The false sense being that they are not living their best life if they don’t upload it. Social media can be so toxic, people can get jealous over things that they shouldn’t. Someone can have a good day and then they go onto Snapchat and look at all the stories of other people having fun, and they feel left out. This can cause them to be sad and they might not think that they’re living their best life. What you see on social media is not always what is true. People are always looking for approval and to look as if their life is together in simple stories, posts, boomerangs etc. The funny thing about social media is that everyone knows that it is usually rehearsed, yet we still try to act like it’s not. Social media is so heavily used for many things and that’s not always a bad thing. It can be good, but sometimes it is very dark. It’s only going to get worse from here on out and the past generations were lucky to not be a part of it.