Has the weather been affecting your mood?

Picture this, you are laying in your bed right after your alarm goes off and you happen to notice that it is storming outside. You can hear the rain drops hitting the window, there is very little light shining in and you can hear soft cracks of thunder every few minutes. I don’t know about you, but on days like this I have absolutely zero energy to do anything. I would so much rather just stay in my bed and avoid all responsibilities. I personally believe that the weather has an impact on your motivation, attitude and willingness to do things.

I started school here in 2017 and since then, I feel like every first day of school I have had here, it’s rained. And to be honest, it has really put a damper on my first days. I never want to leave or get ready and it just is not ever an enjoyable first day. This is a prime example of how the weather can affect you. Not to mention, who wants to walk across campus when it is pouring and then you go sit soaking wet in a classroom makes it even worse. But when the sun is not shining and there are clouds in the sky, I start to feel really lazy and it is no fun.

I’m sure that you have heard of winter time blues and, here in the great state of Illinois, it is a real thing. There comes a point where we all feel sick, gross or irritable and the simple solution could be because of the weather. On days where it is rainy, snowy, cloudy or just gross outside there are a few things you can do to help alter your attitude back to a positive one. First things first, take your vitamins. Sometimes when you do not get enough vitamin D, your body is super exhausted. In case people did not know, you get vitamin D from the sunshine, so obviously, when the sun is not out as much, it can make you feel just as gloomy as the day itself. Another thing you can do is to drink some natural caffeine. I have found that drinking soda makes you crash way faster than drinking tea or coffee without all of the sugar. It can be a fast solution on those days where the weather is just not your best friend.

Ultimately, we are all going to have those days where we feel like being lazy, and that is perfectly okay. But some days we have to suck it up, even when the weather is nasty. So, try those few easy things that were mentioned and when those yucky weather days come along, you will not have to worry about feeling down.