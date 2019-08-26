What happens to Spiderman now?

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, it was announced that the Spider-Man franchise would be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe after both Disney and Sony failed to reach an agreement to still be a part of it.

Many fans were, and still are, disappointed that the Spider-Man franchise appears to not be involved with Marvel anymore, especially with everything that has happened since Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man. Even actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU, pleaded for both sides to come to a resolution. I, for one, have loved Spider-Man ever since I was a child., I’ve watched the versions that have included Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield to now Tom Holland, but for it to completely leaving the MCU now only leaves countless questions to the franchise that are not being answered.

For starters, once Spider-Man is only exclusive to Sony, does that mean that they can never mention any Marvel characters in future installments?

If that were the case, it wouldn’t make sense to even continue another movie. Spider-Man has been surrounded and very much influenced by the Avengers, having critical roles in both Avengers movies. It would also be unthinkable to abandon the relationship Peter Parker has developed with Tony Stark; Stark has, in many cases, filled the role of Uncle Ben by being a mentor and helping him through the struggles of being a superhero until his very end. This Spider-Man franchise just doesn’t work without Marvel’s involvement, and just abandoning the MCU storyline, to me, just washes away everything the franchise has created so far.

Unfortunately, the reason why many fans won’t get to see Spider-Man in the MCU anymore is because Sony and Disney failed to reach a new agreement and it all stems from the aspect of the money.

Even though Disney has been able to use the Spider-Man character in the new franchise, Sony still has complete control over the character. In the first agreement, Disney was given creative control and 5 percent of profits, while Sony attained the rest. New reports have claimed that Disney asked for 25 percent stake which Sony had flat out denied, wanting to keep the original agreement the way it was.

Now, while many people are putting the blame on Sony, I understand why Sony is so hesitant to make such an agreement; the Spider-Man franchise is their most profitable franchise. Spider-Man: Far From Home was Sony’s highest grossing film, making over $1 billion at the box office this year alone, and with the major success of the animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, Sony is in a position where they don’t have to rely on Disney, and from a financial standpoint, that does make sense. Disney is already a juggernaut company which has endless amounts of content at its disposal. Think about it, they have the Simpsons now. THE SIMPSONS. Wanting 25 percent of stake does seem logical when you see how successful Spider-Man has become; honestly, Sony’s unwillingness to agree to Disney’s terms just shows that Disney’s power isn’t as big as I thought it was.

As this story comes out, Disney and Sony still seem to be at a stalemate and if that’s the case, I still hope the Spider-Man franchise moving forward is as exciting and action packed as the previous ones. Remember Sony, with great power comes great responsibility.