Vine should make a comeback

On January 17, 2017 at 10:01 p.m., tragedy struck; the Vine app was shut down.

The app was founded by Dom Hofmann, Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll and was later purchased by Twitter for $30 million. The app was officially launched on January 24, 2013. It started out as an application solely for iOS devices, but the release of an Android version was circulating by June 2, 2013. On April 9, 2013, the Vine application became the most downloaded free app on the iOS App Store. In just a span of two months, it had become the most popular and vastly utilized video-sharing application in the online marketplace. The concept of the app is for users to be able to post six second videos of themselves or their surroundings. Since the shutdown on the app in 2017, Vine has still managed to stay trending throughout social media. Classic vines such as “My name is Jeff” and “Hi welcome to Chili’s” continue to infect our generation with laughter. While Twitter has gained more attention by shutting down Vine, it has also created a major upset within the Vine community. As great as Twitter is, many still argue that the shutdown of the video app has created a void in their life that Twitter simply cannot fill. A specific group of people within the Vine community that were also impacted by this are the Viners (people who became famous for posting their vines). There is a simple solution for this problem: bring back Vine. Vine should be resurrected because it makes people laugh. According to the MayoClinic website, laughter is a huge stress reliever. Laughing stimulates your organs by increasing your intake of oxygen-rich air which has a positive effect on your heart, lungs and muscles. Laughing is good for your health, and therefore so is Vine because the two go hand in hand. Vine, the app that has sparked joy and laughter in the hearts of many, should be brought back to society.