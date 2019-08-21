3 fruits you need for survival

Fruit has been eaten by the majority of mankind for as long as anyone can remember. Fruit has also been paired with vegetables as the perfect combination of enriching vitamins and other nutrients that our bodies need for healthy survival.

Across cultures, fruit is prepared differently, used in different dishes and, in some cultures, even considered directly coming from the gods. We all love a good crisp apple, tart strawberry or juicy watermelon, and some of us dread the tingly aftertaste of pineapple, the furry peel of kiwi or the task of peeling an orange. Looking at each fruit individually, they all have a specific purpose.

In casual conversation, many have agreed that fruits and vegetables are both extremely healthy and vital for functioning to the highest potential every day. But, peers have also stated that vegetables are much healthier than fruit, and that you could not survive on just fruit.

Because I love all things fruit, I decided to prove that if deserted on an island with nothing but three fruits, you could survive, receiving all vital nutrients, without your health deteriorating too much. I came to the conclusion that avocados, coconuts and pineapples would be nutritious enough to sustain you.

Not many people are aware of the avocado’s membership in the fruit circle. Because of its pit, and how it grows on trees, an avocado is, in fact, a fruit. The reason it is on the list is because this fruit is packed with healthy fats. The healthy fat, oleic acid, has been proven to reduce inflammation and support heart health, two things you would definitely need during survival. Unlike most fruits, avocados are extremely low in carbs. This is the perfect combination for a body when limited to nutrients. Avocados also contain more potassium than bananas, which helps replenish energy and promote healing.

You might be thinking, why is coconut on the list? How could it possibly be composed of enough nutritional value for survival? Coconut contains high levels of iron, magnesium and copper. The main reason I have placed it so high on the list is because of its versatility. Once cracked open, the inside contents consist of the coconut meat (the white part along the inside), coconut milk or water and coconut oil. Coconut meat is very high in potassium and, once dried out, can be heated and eaten similar to a grain. The coconut milk is extremely hydrating and because you are on a deserted island, you will need some form of hydration. Coconuts contain five strong electrolytes naturally: sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Coconut oil is a natural antifungal, another great thing for survival. The universal aspects of this fruit definitely put it above most.

Pineapple is a very underrated fruit when it comes to nutrient content. Pineapples have over 130 percent of your daily vitamin C needs, as well as 76 percent of your daily manganese. This yellow fruit also contains bound antioxidants, which means they can survive harsher conditions and have longer lasting results. Pineapple also contains the enzyme bromelain, which aids in digestion and congestion.

Of course, there are countless other fruits that share similar qualities as these three fruits do, but the combination of nutrients in each fruit makes each of them the better choice. They may not be your first choice, or the best tasting, but I think we all owe these fruits a try, as they could be life sustaining!