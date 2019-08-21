Dance Marathon gets ready to host 2nd Annual Color Run

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University Dance Marathon is scheduled to host their 2nd Annual Color Run Saturday, Sept. 28. The event will be hosted at Veterans Park from 3-6:30 p.m.

“Miracle Network Dance Marathon is a movement benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a non-profit organization that raises funds and awareness for more than 170 pediatric hospitals across North America,” Dance Marathon’s official website reads. “We are the only children’s charity committed to having 100 percent of the funds raised stay local to support local kids. Since inception, Miracle Network Dance Marathon has raised more than $250 million for kids across North Americaensuring that no child or family fights pediatric illness or injury alone.”

Dance Marathon was founded on Western’s campus in 2014 and has been a philanthropic sensation since. Since its inception, the organization has raised over $560,957 for children being treated in CMN Hospitals. Students are highly encouraged to participate in the Color Run to get a taste of what it is like to get involved in Dance Marathon.

“One of my cousins stayed at a CMN Hospital and I just really like the idea of raising money, especially for kids who don’t see outside four walls for such a long time,” Sara Remar said. “With studying to become a nurse, all I really hope to do is help acclimate children to as normal of a life as possible. Being a kid is hard enough, so being in the hospital at such a young age is unimaginable, I just want to show them the hope the future has in store for them.”

Check in will start at 3 p.m. and race will start at 4 p.m. All the money raised from the event will go back to the St. Louis Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The cost is $30, which includes five color stations, a t-shirt and water. Register today at Tinyurl.com/DMCOLOR2019.

For more information on how to get involved in the organization, people can register at tinyurl.com/wiudm20 or they can email DM President Julianna Kessler at jr-kessler@wiu.edu.