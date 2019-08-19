New anime will get you pumped

It is ideal to want to be healthy; as we return to school, a lot of people are making decisions to go to the rec center more often to stay healthy.

I discovered a new anime while looking at Joshi Pro Wrestler “Muscle Idol” Reika Saiki’s Twitter and found that she was in a music video to help promote the new show, “How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift”? Translated into English, the name is terrible. In the original Japanese it’s known as “Danberu Nan-Kiro Moteru?” This is a much better name; similar to how Pokémon sounds better than Pocket Monsters, but the English and Japanese are switched.

The show is based on a Manga series, which is still on going. It is about a teenage girl named Sakura Hibiki who has a big appetite, and when it is brought to her attention that she is gaining weight, she decides to join the new gym. She discovers that a schoolmate of hers, Soryuin Akemi is also joining the gym and they decide to start training together with the help of trainer Machio. Over the first few episodes, we get introduced to the rest of the main cast who join Hibiki and Akemi’s group which include Hibiki’s best friend and classmate Uehara Ayaka, Russian exchange student Zina Void and schoolteacher Tachibana Satomi. In every episode, the group learns an exercise and they show you how to do it properly; they also give a lot of tips on dieting, stretching and other health tips. I love that they describe how to do the exercises in detail and that before you use heavier weights you should use lighter weights to work on form and muscle endurance. I’ve been looking forward to trying it out for myself.

This is the first time I have watched an Anime and read a Manga, that you can actually use in real life. There are some drawbacks to this info, though, when watching the Anime, you sometimes have to pause to be able to read all the descriptions but it’s worth it.

Another thing that gets frustrating is the calorie count for food items and the characters’ weights are done using the metric system, which can be difficult for us Americans. After each episode, they have an exercise you can do with them right in the comfort of your living room. It’s a nice Slice of Life show with a lot of comedy and unlike the Manga, it has less fan-service, but there is still some in the anime some of which will leave you scratching your heads.

The anime series is slated to go 12 episodes but with its popularity and the Manga is now working on its eighth volume; we might get another season. I do have to talk about the opening song, I think I’ve mentioned it before but something about Anime openings is inspiring and this one is no different. It makes you want to go to the gym and do a couple of reps.

“Danberu Nan-Kiro Moteru?” Can be watched on Funimation in both English (Dub) and Japanese (Sub) with a subscription (though I believe at least the first episode can be watched for free). New episodes are released every Wednesday and I highly recommend it.