Miley and Liam officially split

Fans are devastated at the recent news that longtime celebrity power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated. While paparazzi and fans speculated the split for some time, the pair announced their separation to the public on Aug. 10 through an official statement. A representative states, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever evolving and changing as partners and individuals, they have decided that it is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and career”. The statement leaves room for hope that the fan favorites will get back together, but later statements and actions by the two stars do not.

This is not the couple’s first separation, but it is the first time they have gotten divorced. Their first separation was years ago when they broke off their 2012 engagement in 2013. The first separation, like this one, did not come as a surprise. The constant rumors, speculation, and conspiracies about their relationship proved to be too much for the couple to handle. Anytime either of them was spotted without a ring, it was inevitably reported that the wedding was off. This added pressure and stress, along with the regular struggles of any relationship, led to their eventual demise.

People grow and change throughout relationships, and that is certainly true of Cyrus and Hemsworth. When the pair met in 2009, Cyrus was just 17 years old, while Hemsworth was 20. They dated for 2 years before getting engaged on May 31st, 2012. After breaking off their engagement, the pair saw other people, experienced different aspects of life, and finally got back together in 2016. Cyrus returned the same engagement ring to her finger and fans could finally picture the happy ending they had lost sight of in 2013.

For those hoping the power couple will reunite, hope seems to have been crushed in more ways than one. Seen kissing Kaitlynn Carter in pictures, it seems that Cyrus has begun moving on. Additionally, Cyrus released the song “Slide Away” just days after the split, and it is clearly about how the couple does not work together anymore. With lyrics like, “Move on, we’re not 17. I’m not who I used to be. You said that everything changed. You’re right I’m grown now,” Cyrus evidences how she truly feels about the on and off again relationship: it is over. For the first time since they were younger, the two will be navigating the trials and tribulations of single life. As many fans are saying, the couple can no longer be our ideal image of true love, but maybe, just maybe, they will be again someday.