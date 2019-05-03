Steven Barnum: not a robot

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I am preparing for the Western Courier to be the greatest job that I will ever have.

When I first started working here, I was considering working at Domino’s to deliver pizza. Don’t get me wrong – I still ended up delivering with all of the articles that I produced. I must be close to the record for quantity in a single semester. Also, I significantly decreased my chances of being robbed by working here instead.

I would like to thank Nick Ebelhack for giving me the job and telling me that I had no choice. To Devon Greene, I’ve had four bosses in my life and you are definitely one of them. I admire how you won’t stop until that proverbial whistle blows. To Brie Coder, thank you for being so nice to everyone, even those who don’t necessarily deserve it.

To Jimmy Pierson, thank you for teaching me how to stand up for myself, especially to rude employees at Burger King named Jessica. To Amanda Wandachowicz, you have the coolest name in the office, which makes up for all of the times that you removed my oxford commas. To Sara Remar, thank you for having the same taste in movies so that I don’t seem like a loser.

To Allison, Brad, Becca, Marc and Chris, carry on accordingly. Sorry but I can’t write to everyone. I didn’t even speak to anybody here for the first six months. This wasn’t intentional because I didn’t know that they were truly just as weird as I am. I should have figured that out much sooner because we all enjoy to write.

There’s no such thing as a perfect writer, as Devon reminds me every time that I submit an article, but I think that working at the Western Courier has certainly helped me improve. Plus, I’ve become phenomenal at writing articles that are exactly 500 words in length, as this one will be.

I will miss covering the city council meetings. Those people are like my aunts and uncles whose conversations I eavesdropped in on for the last two years. I will also miss interviewing some of the most bizarre people I have ever met who have given me enough laughs for a lifetime.

Being a huge fan of “The Office” (as I was before it was cool), I never thought that I would get to work in an atmosphere that would bare this much of a resemblance, but our office is somehow even better.

As Michael Scott once said, “The people you work with are really just, when you get down to it, your very best friends. They say on your deathbed, you never wish you spent more time at the office, but I will. Got to be a lot better than a deathbed. I actually don’t understand death beds. I mean, who would buy that?”

The only day of work that I ever missed here was when my grandpa croaked – and even then, I wished I was with my pals.