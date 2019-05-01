Men’s golf wraps up spring season

Gallery | 2 Photos GOLEATHERNECKS.COM Dennis Reedy follows his chip shot.

MACOMB, Ill. — It’s that time of year when summer is right around the corner, and that means the golf season is coming to a close for the men’s Leatherneck team. Though the NFL Draft is in the headlines predominately this time of year, this is a big time of the year for golf as well. The Masters just happened, and we’re at the time when people dust off their clubs and head over to their nearest course to get back in the swing of things. For Western Illinois, the men’s golf team teed off one last time on the season. They traveled to Sand Creek Station Golf Course to compete in the Summit League Golf Championships.

It was a rainy weekend and this forced the golfers to push back their play. The team finished in eighth place in this year’s tournament. “It was an awesome spring with two team wins and two individual wins. I’m proud of the team and all they accomplished. The future is bright for Leatherneck Golf,” said interim head coach Lia Biehl Lukkarinen.

The team left it all out on the course, and leading the way was senior Jackson Wetherbee. It was Wetherbee’s last time hitting for the Purple and Gold, and he showed up. He shot a combined 227 in the tournament, good for an 11-over par. Another strong performance from the Leathernecks was Kyle Irlbacker. He also shot an 11-over par throughout the tournament and added 10 birdies throughout the competition.

Denver came out victorious in the Summit League Championships. Day two of the tournament left no room for a potential comeback. They won the tournament by 15 strokes, and had a combined team score of 874. It was the last time Wetherbee, John Duggan III, Graham Conrad and Dennis Reedy would play for the Leathernecks, as all four are set to graduate this spring.

Even though the Leathernecks did not finish the season how they would have hoped, it’s still nice to know that the weather is starting to warm up for the everyday person to go hit the links. The birds are chirping, the grass is growing, but more importantly, the golf clubs are swinging. It is a great time to pull out your clubs and hit the fairways.